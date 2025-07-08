Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 8:32 PM

Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173

By Danielle Haynes
Share with X
Texas A&amp;M Forest Service crew members clear debris Tuesday after severe flooding in Central Texas. Photo by S. Turner/Texas A&amp;M Forest Service
1 of 3 | Texas A&M Forest Service crew members clear debris Tuesday after severe flooding in Central Texas. Photo by S. Turner/Texas A&M Forest Service

July 8 (UPI) -- The number of people known to be missing in Central Texas flooding last week has risen dramatically to 173 people, Governor Greg Abbott revealed Tuesday.

The vast majority of those unaccounted for -- 161 -- were missing from Kerr County, while 12 people were missing from other counties. Kerr County was hardest hit by the flash flooding early Friday, which overwhelmed the Guadalupe River, a popular recreation site in the region.

There have been 108 confirmed deaths in the flooding, including 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic. Abbott said five campers and one counselor were among those listed as missing.

"There are far more fatalities than there were in Hurricane Harvey. That's how catastrophic this is," Abbott said during a news conference in Hunt.

More than 100 people died in the 2017 hurricane that impacted Texas, Louisiana and the Caribbean.

Abbott said the dramatic increase in the number of missing came about as officials made greater efforts to reach out to the community.

"Know this: We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for," Abbott said. "Know this also, there are very likely to be more added to that list."

The governor took issue with questions from the media about the timeliness of warnings about the impending flood, saying instead he'd like to talk about solutions. When asked who was to blame for the lack of warnings, he responded: "That is the word choice of losers."

"Every football team makes mistakes," Abbott added. "The losing teams are the ones that try to point out who is to blame."

Also Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced a 90-day pause on foreclosures on Federal Housing Administration-insured mortgages for single-family homes. President Donald Trump declared a major disaster area for Kerr County, which has more than 900 FHA-insured mortgages.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner said the department would "provide resources and support" for Texas' Hill Country.

"Our hearts break as we witness the catastrophe unfolding in Texas," he said. "The flash floods have claimed the lives of more than 100 Americans and displaced countless others."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
July 8 (UPI) -- An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several government and foreign officials, the State Department announced.
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs, overturning lower courts' decisions to halt the reductions at 21 agencies.
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
July 8 (UPI) -- The federal government has sanctioned alleged North Korean hacker Song Kum Hyok for illegal activities related to his participation in the Andariel hacking group.
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
July 8 (UPI) -- Birds of a feather flock together, and now 20 parrots do so at a Texas zoo after U.S. border agents intercepted the undocumented birds from someone attempting to enter the United States.
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauds "opportunities for peace" after meeting with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
July 8 (UPI) -- Bhagavan "Doc" Antle of "Tiger King" is going to federal prison for crimes related to trafficking exotic animals after being sentenced Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
July 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ordered a mental evaluation for Jose Ibarra, the man convicted in the 2024 murder of 22-year-old university student Laken Riley.
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump OKs arms for Ukraine, weighs federal control of D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Ukraine will get more defensive armaments to continue defending against Russian forces, and the federal government might take over control of Washington, D.C.
Interior Department changes rules to allow oil, gas leases to 'comingle' output
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Interior Department changes rules to allow oil, gas leases to 'comingle' output
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department is taking steps to make it easier for oil and gas companies to "commingle" multiple U.S. onshore drilling lease applications.
S&P, Nasdaq rise as Dow drops after Trump sets tariff start date
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
S&P, Nasdaq rise as Dow drops after Trump sets tariff start date
July 8 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 has outpaced the Dow Jones Industrial Average despite President Trump's rejection of exceptions to the Aug. 1 date he set to launch his latest tariffs. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has had a day in the green.

Trending Stories

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony

Follow Us