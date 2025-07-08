Trending
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say

By Chris Benson
July 8 (UPI) -- Birds of a feather flock together, and now 20 parrots do so at a Texas zoo after U.S. border agents intercepted the undocumented birds from someone attempting to enter the United States.

Officials of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, with the help of agriculture specialists, found 20 undeclared parrots on Monday at the Hidalgo Port of Entry in Texas after a 22-year-old female American citizen applied for re-entry into the United States.

"Our frontline CBP officers and agriculture specialists continue to maintain resolute vigilance amid heavy holiday weekend traffic and that mission dedication led to the interception of 20 parrots," said Hidalgo's Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

It occurred at the Hidalgo International Bridge. But the type of parrot species was not immediately clear.

The unidentified woman driver, operating a 2022 Chevy Traverse, was referred by CBP officers for a secondary inspection where border officials spotted the birds hidden inside the vehicle in a bag.

The driver was arrested and the parrots transported by state game wardens to Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

The import of parrots to U.S. shores is regulated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the species is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

In 2017, some 93 exotic birds were found in Los Angles stuffed inside the luggage of a man who arrived from Vietnam with 50 still alive at time of inspection.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation into Monday's incident in Texas was initiated by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

America's border agency "remains committed to preventing the exploitation of protected animals and the spread of animal diseases," the Hidalgo port chief added Tuesday.

