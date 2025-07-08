TSA to draw down shoe removal during requirement at some airports

July 8 (UPI) -- The Transportation Safety Administration will soon let passengers keep their shoes while they go through security checkpoints at select airports.

ABC News reports that a memo went out to TSA officers nationwide last week that stated the new policy would start Sunday, and CBS News correspondents at New York City's LaGuardia Airport and Los Angeles International Airport reported Monday that they and other passengers were permitted to keep their shoes on during the screening process. NBC News reports a press release received Monday states the TSA is "exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture."

NBC also reported Tuesday that a senior government official said that while this is only happening now at selected airports, the rule could be relaxed across the country in the future.

Other airports where the shoe rule is ending include Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Fort Lauderdale International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport, Piedmont Triad International Airport in North Carolina and Portland International Airport.

However, the memo notes those who set off an alarm while being screened will then be required to take their shoes off for additional screening.

Shoe removal while being screened began in 2006 due to intelligence that indicated a threat that began after Richard Reid unsuccessfully tried to ignite homemade shoe explosives on an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami in December of 2001.