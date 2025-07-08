Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts

July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs, overturning lower courts' decisions to halt the reductions at 21 agencies.

The high court allowed the reductions to take place, saying the administration was likely to succeed in a lawsuit brought by a coalition of labor unions and local jurisdictions, including San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore and Harris County, Texas.

In February, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "significantly" shrink the federal workforce. The U.S. Office of Management and Budget followed this up day later with a memo ordering the affected federal agencies to submit mass layoff reorganization plans.

In a three-paragraph opinion, the Supreme Court said Trump and the OMB were likely to succeed on their argument that the orders were lawful. The high court, however, did not rule on the legality of the actual reduction in force.

Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the lone dissenter. She called Trump's order a "'criminal transformation' of the federal government" since it doesn't involve authorization from Congress.

Tuesday's ruling temporarily paused a decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in May which denied a motion by the federal government to stay U.S. District Judge Susan Illston's order to halt the terminations. The appellate court voted 2-1, saying the coalition that brought the lawsuit was likely to win the case on the merits.

The coalition that brought the lawsuit issued a statement to ABC News saying the Supreme Court's decision "has dealt a serious blow to our democracy and puts services that the American people rely on in grave jeopardy."

"While we are disappointed in this decision, we will continue to fight on behalf of the communities we represent and argue this case to protect critical public services that we rely on to stay safe and healthy," the group said.