July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the region around Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday after rain inundated the area. The NWS said the Rio Ruidoso crested at a record 20.24 feet.

"A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" the NWS said on X. "A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

Lincoln County Fire Services said it conducted multiple rescue operations in response to the flooding, KOB-TV in Albuquerque, N.M., reported.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said that in addition to homes swept away by the floodwaters, there were mudslides and gas leaks. Multiple bridges were also underwater, he said according to NBC News.

In an announcement on KRUI-Radio, Crawford said three people were missing. Multiple people were hospitalized.

Ruidoso experienced a fast-moving wildfire in June 2024 that burned more than 15,000 acres and some 1,400 structures. Areas downhill from recent burn scars are susceptible to flash flooding because the scorched earth doesn't absorb the rainwater as fast.