Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 11:28 PM

Structures washed away in New Mexico flooding

By Danielle Haynes
Share with X
Flooding in Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday caused damage to this bridge on State Hwy. 48. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation
Flooding in Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday caused damage to this bridge on State Hwy. 48. Photo courtesy of the New Mexico Department of Transportation

July 8 (UPI) -- Flash flooding hit a New Mexico town devastated by wildfires last year, washing away at least one home and causing gas leaks, city officials said Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the region around Ruidoso, N.M., on Tuesday after rain inundated the area. The NWS said the Rio Ruidoso crested at a record 20.24 feet.

"A DANGEROUS situation is unfolding in RUIDOSO!" the NWS said on X. "A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY remains in effect! Seek HIGHER GROUND NOW! Do NOT attempt to drive through floodwaters. The current will carry away your vehicle!"

Lincoln County Fire Services said it conducted multiple rescue operations in response to the flooding, KOB-TV in Albuquerque, N.M., reported.

Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford said that in addition to homes swept away by the floodwaters, there were mudslides and gas leaks. Multiple bridges were also underwater, he said according to NBC News.

In an announcement on KRUI-Radio, Crawford said three people were missing. Multiple people were hospitalized.

Ruidoso experienced a fast-moving wildfire in June 2024 that burned more than 15,000 acres and some 1,400 structures. Areas downhill from recent burn scars are susceptible to flash flooding because the scorched earth doesn't absorb the rainwater as fast.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
U.S. News // 40 minutes ago
Chinese hacker arrested, charged with stealing U.S. COVID-19 research
July 8 (UPI) -- Italian authorities arrested a Chinese national accused by the United States of working at the direction of Beijing to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from U.S. universities, immunologists and virologists.
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up
July 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials and members of the city's union representing blue-collar workers resumed negotiations Tuesday as residents grew increasingly frustrated with garbage piling up on the streets.
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Missing from Central Texas flooding rises to 173
July 8 (UPI) -- The number of people known to be missing in Central Texas flooding last week has risen dramatically to 173 people, Governor Greg Abbott revealed Tuesday.
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rubio impersonated by AI-generated voice
July 8 (UPI) -- An unknown party has used artificial intelligence to impersonate Secretary of State Marco Rubio and contact several government and foreign officials, the State Department announced.
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump to proceed with federal job cuts
July 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Trump administration to move forward with plans to downsize the federal workforce through layoffs, overturning lower courts' decisions to halt the reductions at 21 agencies.
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. sanctions North Korean hacker for crimes benefitting Kim Jong Un's arms programs
July 8 (UPI) -- The federal government has sanctioned alleged North Korean hacker Song Kum Hyok for illegal activities related to his participation in the Andariel hacking group.
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
20 parrots found during border crossing, U.S. agents in Texas say
July 8 (UPI) -- Birds of a feather flock together, and now 20 parrots do so at a Texas zoo after U.S. border agents intercepted the undocumented birds from someone attempting to enter the United States.
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Netanyahu discusses peace with U.S. lawmakers in D.C.
July 8 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauds "opportunities for peace" after meeting with Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday.
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Tiger King' cast member 'Doc' Antle sentenced for animal trafficking
July 8 (UPI) -- Bhagavan "Doc" Antle of "Tiger King" is going to federal prison for crimes related to trafficking exotic animals after being sentenced Tuesday in Charleston, S.C.
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge orders mental evaluation in appeal for Laken Riley's convicted killer
July 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ordered a mental evaluation for Jose Ibarra, the man convicted in the 2024 murder of 22-year-old university student Laken Riley.

Trending Stories

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump administration plans to deport Abrego Garcia before his trial
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Ecuador's Noboa plans referendum to reopen U.S. military base in Manta
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony
Biden's former doctor asks to delay congressional testimony

Follow Us