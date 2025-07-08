Trending
U.S. News
July 8, 2025 / 4:00 AM

Judge halts Planned Parenthood 'defund provision' in Trump's bill

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
A federal judge on Monday sided with Planned Parenthood in its lawsuit against a provision targeting the healthcare nonprofit in President Donald Trump's massive policy bill. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A federal judge on Monday sided with Planned Parenthood in its lawsuit against a provision targeting the healthcare nonprofit in President Donald Trump's massive policy bill. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has awarded Planned Parenthood a win over the Trump administration, halting a provision in President Donald Trump's massive tax cuts and benefits bill that prevents patients from using Medicaid at its healthcare facilities.

Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts issued her temporary restraining order Monday evening, ordering the Trump administration to take "all steps necessary to ensure that Medicaid funding continues to be disbursed in the customary manner and timeframes to Planned Parenthood Federation and its members."

The ruling came hours after Planned Parenthood filed its lawsuit against a provision in Trump's policy bill that puts in place a one-year ban on Medicaid payments to healthcare nonprofits that provide abortion services while receiving more than $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in fiscal year 2023.

The nonprofit family medical provider accused the Trump administration of unlawfully targeting it with the so-called defund provision.

Related

It said the provision's purpose was to specifically "punish" Planned Parenthood for advocating for and providing legal abortion access outside of the Medicaid program and without using federal funds.

The lawsuit added that the provision was made specifically to target Planned Parenthood as those who would be affected by it are "almost entirely" its members.

"And if there were any doubt, President Trump, Speaker [Mike] Johnson and their allies have been promising to 'defund Planned Parenthood' for years now," the lawsuit states. "That is what the Defund Provision does."

According to the lawsuit, if the provision is allowed to stand, it would threaten the healthcare of more than 1 million Americans who use Medicaid as their insurance at Planned Parenthood centers for care ranging from birth control to cancer screenings.

"The Defund Provision is a naked attempt to leverage the government's spending power to attack and penalize Planned Parenthood and impermissibly single it out for unfavorable treatment," the lawsuit states.

"It does so not only because of Planned Parenthood members' long history of providing legal abortions to patients across the country, but also because of Planned Parenthood's unique role in advocating for policies to protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, including abortion."

In a statement following the ruling, Planned Parenthood said it was "grateful" for the swift action.

"In states across the country, providers have been forced to turn away patients who use Medicaid to get basic sexual and reproductive healthcare because President Trump and his backers in Congress passed a law to block them from going to Planned Parenthood," it said on Threads.

"The fight is just beginning, and we look forward to our day in court!"

Latest Headlines

10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
10 charged with attempted murder in 'ambush' at ICE detention center
July 8 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors in Texas have charged 10 people with attempted murder following what they called an "ambush" of law enforcement late Friday outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump ends TPS program for Nicaragua, Honduras, angering rights groups
July 7 (UPI) -- The United States has ended federal protections shielding thousands of migrants from Nicaragua and Honduras from deportation, angering immigration and civil rights advocacy groups.
U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine after Trump's remarks
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. to send more weapons to Ukraine after Trump's remarks
July 7 (UPI) -- The United States will send additional weaponry to Ukraine, the Pentagon announced late Monday, hours after President Donald Trump said they "have to" provide Ukraine with more defensive capabilities.
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
July 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a peace deal with Hamas during their dinner meeting at the White House . They also spoke about the situation in Iran.
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas flooding death toll more than 100 as searches continue
July 7 (UPI) -- The death toll from historic flooding in Texas' Hill Country rose to 104 Monday as Camp Mystic girls summer camp confirmed 27 campers and counselors died. Several other people remain missing.
New class of Hispanic program participants learns about USDA policy, more
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
New class of Hispanic program participants learns about USDA policy, more
July 7 (UPI) -- About 30 staff from Hispanic-serving U.S. universities met at the U.S. Agriculture Department part of a resurrected program to learn more about policy and other issues after Democratic lawmakers criticized its end.
Camp Mystic, where deadly Texas flooding took place, is in 'Flash Flood Alley'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Camp Mystic, where deadly Texas flooding took place, is in 'Flash Flood Alley'
The Texas summer camp where children died in flooding is in an area meteorologists refer to as "Flash Flood Alley."
Trump announces 25% tariffs on Japanese, South Korean imports
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump announces 25% tariffs on Japanese, South Korean imports
July 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday informed 14 nations, including Japan and South Korea, that new tariffs of at least 25% will be imposed starting Aug. 1 on most goods sent to the United States.
U.S. border agents in Texas shoot, kill armed 27-year-old man
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. border agents in Texas shoot, kill armed 27-year-old man
July 7 (UPI) -- A 27-year old man was killed Monday morning after a gunfire exchange in Texas with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
Tesla shares drop 7% after Musk unveils plans for new U.S. political party
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tesla shares drop 7% after Musk unveils plans for new U.S. political party
July 7 (UPI) -- Stock shares in Elon Musk's car company Tesla fell about 7% Monday after the billionaire ex-DOGE chief announced plans to form his new "America Party."

Trending Stories

Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo
Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
Brazil, Peru show biggest gaps in student outcomes in Latin America, report says
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
Netanyahu, Trump meet in White House, hopeful of peace in Gaza
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya
10 dead, dozens arrested in more anti-government protests in Kenya
Seoul confirms plans to repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea
Seoul confirms plans to repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea

Follow Us