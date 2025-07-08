Philadelphia blue-collar union, city resume talks as trash piles up

July 8 (UPI) -- Philadelphia officials and members of the city's union representing blue-collar workers resumed negotiations Tuesday as residents grew increasingly frustrated with garbage piling up on the streets.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 union last held talks with city officials Saturday over wages and benefits. The union's 9,000 members went on strike July 1 after negotiations broke down.

The union is seeking a 15% increase in pay for members over the next year, while the city has offered an 8.75% increase over the same period of time, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported.

An attorney representing the AFSCME District Council 33 said talks were set to resume Tuesday afternoon at the Community College of Philadelphia, WCAU-TV reported.

Union President Greg Boulware said he was optimistic about the direction of the talks.

"Today's another day. I'm hopeful that we can get in this room and make some progress and get this CBA resolved, and get our men and women back to work," he said.

Meanwhile, a local judge ordered eight dispatchers for Philadelphia International Airport to return to work to ensure the safety of the airport. A judge previously ordered workers at Philadelphia's 911 dispatch and the Medical Examiner's Office to also return to work.

Philadelphia residents have grown increasingly frustrated by trash piling up without sanitation workers on the job. The city arranged several drop-off sites across Philadelphia,