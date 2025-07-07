Trending
July 7, 2025 / 8:45 AM

Three killed, 10 injured in South Philadelphia shooting

By Andrew Sookdeo
July 7 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting early Monday, in South Philadelphia.

Officials said the "group of individuals" fired "randomly" just before 1 a.m. EDT near the intersection of Etting Dickinson streets in South Philadelphia.

"You know, this is coward stuff. This is, you know, you see the size of this block. I mean, just individuals just shooting randomly into houses, into cars, children out here. I mean, this is coward, wanna-be thug stuff." Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in reaction to the overnight incident.

According to officials, eight of the 13 victims were transported local hospitals. Many were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Two of the victims were juveniles and are expected to be okay.

Bethel said the shooting took place during some type of meeting but it is unclear what led to the violence.

"There was a large crowd out here," Bethel said, noting he had heard about 40 people may have been in the area when the shooting started. "Clearly, there was something going on on the block. You could see that."

One person with a weapon was taken into custody, their exact involvement is unknown at the time, according to police.

