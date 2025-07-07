Authorities recover 7 bodies from site of Calif. warehouse explosion

July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in northern California have confirmed the recovery of the bodies of seven people who had been reported missing following last week's explosion of a warehouse storing fireworks near Sacramento.

"In accordance with standard procedure and out of respect for the families, the identities of the deceased will be withheld until formal identification is complete and next of kin have been notified," Yolo County said in a statement Sunday.

The fireworks warehouse, located near County Roads 23 and 86A in the Esparto area of Yolo County, exploded Tuesday at about 5:50 p.m. following a fire that erupted on the compound.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

On Sunday, authorities executed a controlled explosion at the site "to safely remove hazardous materials identified at the scene," Yolo County said in a statement.

The explosion was scheduled to occur between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. PDT.

"Residents may hear loud noises or notice smoke and odors in the area during this time," the county said. "This is expected and part of the controlled process ... There is no immediate threat to public safety, and all necessary safety protocols are in place."

Authorities had confirmed on Friday that remains of at least some of the seven people reported unaccounted for had been found.

The fire and the ensuing explosion resulted in the Oakdale Fire, which burned 78 acres before it was 100% contained on Sunday, according to Cal Fire.