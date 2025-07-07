1 killed after shootout with U.S. border agents in Texas

Breaking News banner. Image courtesy of UPI

July 7 (UPI) -- An unnamed individual was killed Monday morning after a fire exchange in Texas with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

"This morning, an individual opened fire at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas," U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement to multiple news outlets.

The motive behind Monday's deadly shooting was unclear.

The unidentified shooting suspect was equipped with a rifle and tactical gear, CNN reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector posted on Facebook that the active shooter incident took place "early this morning" at the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex.

McLaughlin added that both border agents and local police "helped neutralize" the suspected shooter. She said a border employee and two officers were injured with one shot in the knee. All were taken to the hospital.

It arrived on top of January's shooting death of a U.S. border patrol agent in Vermont by a 21-year-old woman.

"This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI," McLaughlin said Monday.