Trending
U.S. News
July 7, 2025 / 5:14 PM

Tesla shares drop 7% after Musk unveils plans for new U.S. political party

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Tesla shares sold at $293 per share in morning trading but was on track to see its worst day of trading since June 5 when it tumbled 14% as the feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk (pictured May 30 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.) and U.S. President Donald Trump erupted into public view. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
1 of 2 | Tesla shares sold at $293 per share in morning trading but was on track to see its worst day of trading since June 5 when it tumbled 14% as the feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk (pictured May 30 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C.) and U.S. President Donald Trump erupted into public view. File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Stock shares in Elon Musk's car company Tesla fell about 7% Monday after the billionaire ex-Trump administration official announced plans to form his new "America Party."

Tesla shares sold at $293 per share in morning trading but was on track to see its worst day of trading since June 5 when it tumbled 14% as the feud between Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump erupted into public view.

On Saturday, the world's richest man said the so-called America Party may focus on "just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts," going so far to suggest it could be "enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people."

Tesla saw a Wall Street rebound in May after Musk left his Department of Government Efficiency role amid a decline in company sales.

Related

However, Musk could lose federal subsidies that support SpaceX and his Starlink global satellite Internet services provider, Trump recently warned, as Tesla stock saw a drop on July 1.

In April, Tesla shares saw a 5% jump at one point during daily trading as Musk teased about exiting the White House, which later called the reports "garbage."

But Musk's heavy involvement in U.S. political affairs has made investors nervous.

"Very simply, Musk diving deeper into politics and now trying to take on the Beltway establishment is exactly the opposite direction that Tesla investors/shareholders want him to take during this crucial period for the Tesla story," Dan Ives, global head of technology research at Wedbush Securities, said Sunday in a note.

Musk and Trump have clashed over the Republican's recently-passed tax spending bill for which no Democrat voted for approval.

"While the core Musk supporters will back Musk at every turn no matter what, there is broader sense of exhaustion from many Tesla investors that Musk keeps heading down the political track," Ives added.

On Sunday, the president called the creation of Musk's new America Party "ridiculous" and stated the Tesla chief had gone "completely off the rails" as Musk sided with Democrats saying Trump's new tax bill will add trillions to the U.S. national debt.

Sales of Tesla's EVs fell over 13% from April to June versus the same time last year. In addition, European sales dropped by nearly 50% in April.

Meanwhile, Tesla reported a staggering 14% year-on-year-decline in its second-quarter car deliveries, missing its own expectations as nationwide "Tesla Takedown" protests gripped the EV maker and Tesla dealerships dealt with acts of arson fueled in anger over Musk's meddling in U.S. government policies and operations.

Also, Tesla faces rising competition in the Chinese market as other global companies, such as Apple, seek to end reliance on China's hefty manufacturing capabilities.

Latest Headlines

Trump announces 25% tariffs on Japanese, South Korean imports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump announces 25% tariffs on Japanese, South Korean imports
July 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday informed seven nations, including Japan and South Korea, that new tariffs of at least 25% will be imposed starting Aug. 1 on most goods sent to the United States.
U.S. border agents in Texas shoot, kill armed man
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. border agents in Texas shoot, kill armed man
July 7 (UPI) -- An unnamed individual was killed Monday morning after a gunfire exchange in Texas with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
Marco Rubio to travel to Malaysia for first Asia trip
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Marco Rubio to travel to Malaysia for first Asia trip
July 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Monday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head to Malaysia Tuesday, just after threats of higher tariffs made by President Donald Trump on nations aligned with BRICS.
Groq AI to open its first European data center in Finland
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Groq AI to open its first European data center in Finland
July 7 (UPI) -- The AI company Groq announced Monday it is set to establish its first-ever European data center.
Three killed, 10 injured in South Philadelphia shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Three killed, 10 injured in South Philadelphia shooting
July 7 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting early Monday, in south Philadelphia.
Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar
July 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling Monday to Washington as Israel sends negotiators to Qatar amid ongoing talks toward a cease-fire with Hamas.
California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations
July 7 (UPI) -- A central California wildfire has exploded to more than more than 80,000 acres, prompting a slew of evacuation notices.
Authorities recover 7 bodies from site of Calif. warehouse explosion
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Authorities recover 7 bodies from site of Calif. warehouse explosion
July 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in northern California have confirmed the recovery of the bodies of seven people who had been reported missing following last week's explosion of a warehouse storing fireworks near Sacramento.
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
July 6 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the all-girls retreat Camp Mystic late Saturday as the death toll from Friday's flash flooding of the Guadalupe River continued to rise through the weekend.
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
July 6 (UPI) -- Tariffs are set to return to previous levels on Aug. 1 for countries that haven't agreed to new deals, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday.

Trending Stories

Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo
Woman loses arm in lion attack at Australian zoo
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Trump administration extends timeline for tariff negotiations
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
Israel attacks Houthi ports, Galaxy leader vessel
Seoul confirms plans to repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea
Seoul confirms plans to repatriate 6 North Koreans rescued at sea
California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations
California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations

Follow Us