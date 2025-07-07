Trending
July 7, 2025 / 1:24 PM

Marco Rubio to travel to Malaysia for first Asia trip

By Ian Stark
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. in April. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. in April. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced Monday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will head to Malaysia for his first trip to Asia in the role on Tuesday.

Rubio will travel to Kuala Lumpur in four days, during which time he'll participate in the ASEAN-United States Post-Ministerial Conference, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum Foreign Ministers' Meeting, the State Department said in a press release.

He is also scheduled to touch base with senior Malaysian officials, according to a press release, in order to "highlight the strength" of the American commitment to "building on our comprehensive partnership with Malaysia."

Rubio was previously scheduled to travel to Japan and South Korea for his first Asia trip at the start of July, but instead hosted the foreign ministers of Japan, India and Australia in Washington last week for talks on the economy.

Rubio's visit also comes as President Donald Trump was set to send out letters on Monday to 12 unnamed countries with a "take it or leave it" offer on tariff negotiations.

Trump on Monday warned that countries that support BRICS nations would face an additional 10% tariff when the broad tariffs take effect on Aug. 1.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim posted to social media Sunday that he had just taken part in the first day of the BRICS Leaders' Summit, which he said focused "on strengthening multilateralism, reforming the global economic and financial system, and promoting ethical governance of artificial intelligence."

Malaysia in not a member nation of BRICS, an organization that does include Russia, China and Iran, but Ibrahim also said in his Sunday post that "Malaysia champions an agenda aligned with BRICS' aspirations," and that "Malaysia is ready to collaborate closely with BRICS and partner countries," among other comments.

