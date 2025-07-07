U.S. News
July 7, 2025 / 5:21 AM

California wildfire explodes to 80K acres, prompting evacuations

By Darryl Coote
The Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County, which started Wednesday, has grown to more than 80,000 acres as of Sunday night. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service -- Los Padres national Forest/Facebook
The Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County, which started Wednesday, has grown to more than 80,000 acres as of Sunday night. Photo courtesy of U.S. Forest Service -- Los Padres national Forest/Facebook

July 7 (UPI) -- A central California wildfire has exploded to more than more than 80,000 acres, prompting a slew of evacuation notices.

The Madre Fire in San Luis Obispo County started at about 1 p.m. Wednesday near Highway 166 in New Cuyama, and has since grown to 80,480 acres as of Sunday night, according to an update from Cal Fire.

At least one building has been destroyed and 50 are under threat by the blaze. A firefighter has been injured battling the fire, though the extent of the injury was unknown.

The U.S. Forest Service -- Lost Padres national Forest said 1,472 personnel have been deployed to fight the fire.

It said the blaze is being fed with dry fuels, such as short and tall grass on steep, nearly inaccessible terrain, and is being sustained by winds and high temperatures. However, firefighters have "made good progress around the outer perimeter," creating what it called direct and indirect lines that have increased containment, which is at 30%, it said.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued throughout San Luis Obispo, Kern and Santa Barbara counties.

"If you feel threatened at any time, leave immediately. Do not wait for an alert to evacuate," Santa Barbara County's Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery unit said in a statement.

Along with the nearly 1,500 firefighters, 75 engines, 28 water tenders, 23 dozers and 16 helicopters have been deployed to fight the fire, according to Cal Fire.

