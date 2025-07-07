Groq AI to open its first European data center in Finland

July 7 (UPI) -- The AI company Groq announced Monday it is set to establish its first-ever European data center.

It already has a presence in the United States, Canada and Saudi Arabia, but its global network will soon stretch to Helsinki, Finland.

"As demand for AI inference continues at an ever-increasing pace, we know that those building fast need more - more capacity, more efficiency, and with a cost that scales," said Groq CEO and Founder Jonathan Ross in a press release. "With our new European data center, customers get the lowest latency possible and infrastructure ready today."

"We're unlocking developer ambition now, not months from now," he added.

Backed by investment from Samsung and Cisco, the expansion is expected to bring AI inference capacity closer to its users across Europe, which will increase the speed of response times but diminish latency and provide sturdy data management.

The move to Helsinki is being done in conjunction with the digital infrastructure company Equinix, and not only will this move better solidify the relationship between Equinix and Groq but allow users of Equinix's Fabric network to drop inference workloads into the GroqCloud platform.

It will also provide inference access through Equinix Fabric's infrastructure for new American clients as well as those in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

"Combining Groq's cutting-edge technology with Equinix's global infrastructure and vendor-neutral connectivity solutions enables efficient AI inference at scale," said Managing Director for the Nordics at Equinix in the release. "Our customers at Equinix will be able to securely tap into GroqCloud and lead on innovation within their enterprise."