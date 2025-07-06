U.S. News
July 6, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Netanyahu to visit Washington, sends negotiators to Qatar

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot on June 20. Pool photo by Jack Guez/UPI
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a statement during a visit to the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot on June 20. Pool photo by Jack Guez/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is travelling Monday to Washington as Israel sends negotiators to Qatar amid ongoing talks toward a ceasefire with Hamas. The administration of President Donald Trump also seeks to ease tensions along the Israel-Syria border.

It marks the Israeli leader's third visit to the United States since Trump returned to office, despite a warrant for his arrest issued by the International Criminal Court, of which neither the United States nor Israel are a party.

Netanyahu's visit comes after the U.S. participated in airstrikes during Israel's 12-day war against Iran. During Netanyahu's last trip to the White House in April, the Israeli prime minister appeared to be surprised when Trump said his administration would negotiate directly with Iran regarding efforts to curb its nuclear program.

Since then, Trump has increased pushes for deals that would lead to peace in the Middle East and the normalization of relations between Israel and its neighbors, possibly including Syria under the rule of its new leader, former al-Qaeda militant Ahmed al-Sharaa, after the president lifted sanctions on the country.

The Monday meeting is primarily expected to focus on a 60-day pause in hostilities with Hamas. In January 2025, Israel and Hamas signed a three-phase ceasefire deal. Phase One, which ended in early March, saw reciprocal hostage releases, humanitarian aid flows and partial Israeli withdrawals.

Ahead of Phase Two, Israel presented a revised plan with Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff seeking additional hostages, troop presence and governance conditions. Hamas rejected the amendments and Israel launched a major airstrike on March 18 that collapsed the truce. Since then, U.S.-brokered talks -- spurred by Trump's push for a 60-day ceasefire -- have resumed but remain stalled.

Last week, Trump announced that Israel had agreed to a new U.S.-backed 60-day temporary cease-fire proposal. Hamas has responded positively but is seeking to negotiate some changes.

Hussam Badran, head of Hamas' National Relations Office, said in a statement Sunday that the group held a series of extensive contacts with the leaders of other Palestinian factions to consult on Hamas' response to the new framework.

"These contacts witnessed a high level of practical and serious consultation between Hamas and the national and Islamic factions, resulting in a unified national consensus in support of the position of the Palestinian resistance forces," Badran said.

"Following the completion of internal and external consultations with the factions, Hamas' response was presented to the mediators and was formulated unanimously and in a positive spirit. This unified response was welcomed by all Palestinian factions and forces."

A senior Palestinian official told the BBC that Hamas has demanded that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a new Delaware-based and Israel-backed nonprofit that took over the distribution of aid to Gaza, cease operations immediately.

Humanitarian organizations like Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International and Oxfam have criticized the GHF after hundreds of people seeking aid have been shot at and killed by contractors and Israeli forces.

Hamas has also reportedly made a demand regarding Israeli troop withdrawal and has sought guarantees from the United States that Israel would not begin ground or air operations again, even if the ceasefire ended without a permanent truce.

The Gaza Health Ministry said Sunday that 80 people were killed and 304 people were injured in the enclave in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths since the first ceasefire collapsed in March to 6,860. Nearly 60,000 people have been killed since the war began.

"The changes that Hamas is seeking to make in the Qatari proposal were conveyed to us last night and are unacceptable to Israel," Netanyahu's office said in a statement Saturday.

"In light of an assessment of the situation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has directed that the invitation to proximity talks be accepted and that the contacts for the return of our hostages -- on the basis of the Qatari proposal that Israel has agreed to -- be continued. The negotiating team will leave tomorrow for the talks in Qatar," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Naim Qassem -- a leader of Hezbollah, the armed Lebanese political party that reached a ceasefire with Israel last year -- delivered a speech Sunday that accused Israel of continuing to violate the terms of its deal while occupying parts of Lebanon.

In his speech, Qassem unequivocally opposed the normalization of relations with Israel, describing it as an unacceptable concession. He framed normalization as part of a broader effort to force surrender under the guise of diplomacy, which he said Hezbollah would never accept.

Qassem expressed conditional support for a Gaza ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, but insisted that any agreement must coincide with a complete halt to Israeli military operations in Lebanon.

Latest Headlines

Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
July 6 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the all-girls retreat Camp Mystic late Saturday as the death toll from Friday's flash flooding of the Guadalupe River continued to rise through the weekend.
Musk announces 'America Party' founding
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Musk announces 'America Party' founding
July 5 (UPI) -- Entrepreneur and former Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk on Saturday announced the creation of the America Party.
Texas flood death toll rises to 43; some parents say campers killed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Texas flood death toll rises to 43; some parents say campers killed
July 5 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in central Texas rose to at least 43 people, including 15 children, as rescuers search for 27 missing girls at a camp, officials said Saturday.
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to reach Carolinas by Sunday
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to reach Carolinas by Sunday
July 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chantal formed in the Atlantic on Saturday morning and is projected to reach South Carolina's coast on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.
2 dead, 5 injured in Indianapolis early-morning mass shooting
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
2 dead, 5 injured in Indianapolis early-morning mass shooting
July 5 (UPI) -- Two teens are dead and five others wounded after a mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.
Florida lawmakers denied access to 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention facility
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Florida lawmakers denied access to 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention facility
July 5 (UPI) -- Five Florida state Democrat lawmakers on Thursday were denied access to the state's newly opened "migrant" detention facility that has been dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz."
U.S. tariff letters delayed, being sent Monday to first 12 countries
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
U.S. tariff letters delayed, being sent Monday to first 12 countries
July 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said letters will now go out on Monday to 12 countries with a final "take it or leave it" offer on tariff negotiations, pushing the date forward by two days.
At least 13 dead, 20+ girl campers missing in Texas flooding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 13 dead, 20+ girl campers missing in Texas flooding
July 4 (UPI) -- At least 13 have died, and more than 20 girl campers are missing amid deadly flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas, and beyond.
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during military family picnic
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during military family picnic
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed into law House Resolution 1, which he called "One Big, Beautiful Bill," while hosting a military family picnic event at the White House on Friday evening.
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut is back as the top dog in Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York, consuming 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Friday.

Trending Stories

Florida lawmakers denied access to 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention facility
Florida lawmakers denied access to 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention facility
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
BRICS countries set to criticize U.S. tariffs
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
Police investigate two anti-Semitic attacks in Australia
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Death toll rises; Abbott says Camp Mystic 'ravaged' by Texas flooding
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to reach Carolinas by Sunday
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to reach Carolinas by Sunday

Follow Us