U.S. News
July 5, 2025 / 1:54 PM

U.S. tariff letters delayed, being sent Monday to first 12 countries

By Simon Corlett
President Donald Trump said letters will now go out on Monday to 12 countries with a final “take it or leave it” offer on tariff negotiations, pushing the date forward by two days. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
July 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said letters will now go out on Monday to 12 countries with a final "take it or leave it" offer on tariff negotiations, pushing the date forward by two days.

Trump did not name the 12 countries, adding that news would be made public on Monday.

The president told reporters earlier in the week the letters would start going out on Friday but has since postponed the date.

"I signed some letters and they'll go out on Monday, probably twelve," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force 1.

"Different amounts of money, different amounts of tariffs."

A 90-day pause instituted in April on Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs of different sizes expires on July 9. A separate 10% "baseline" U.S. tariff on all countries is unrelated.

The letters are expected to be sent by July 9, Trump told reporters this week.

The pause was meant to give countries time to negotiate a deal with the Trump administration, but only a few have been finalized to date. Several other nations and the European Union have said they are not close.

Britain and the United States came to an agreement at the end of June. American officials earlier this week announced a deal with Vietnam.

Japan has said a deal with the United States on tariffs remains "unlikely," while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the three-month window was not long enough to properly negotiate a comprehensive agreement.

This week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said negotiations on a tariff deal with the United States were "not very easy."

"They'll range in value from maybe 60% or 70% tariffs to 10% and 20% tariffs, but they're going to be starting to go out sometime tomorrow," Trump told reporters earlier in the week, confirming the 90-day pause would end as scheduled.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last month the deadlines are flexible in his understanding and that he expects negotiations to continue with the possibility of further deals getting done before Labor Day.

