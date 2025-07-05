2 dead, 5 injured in Indianapolis early-morning mass shooting

Two teens were killed and five others injured during a mass shooting early Saturday morning in downtown Indianapolis. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

July 5 (UPI) -- Two teens are dead and five others wounded after a mass shooting in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The shooting killed two boys, ages 16 and 15, at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of South Illinois and West Washington streets in downtown Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey blamed parents for allowing hundreds of teens to go unsupervised while out at night.

"This kind of violence ... is completely unacceptable and unnecessary," Bailey told media.

"We are not your children's keepers. You are," he added. "Parents and guardians have got to step up."

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other boy died after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Four other shooting victims also were taken to local hospitals, and a fifth walked into a hospital.

Police found the victims while responding to a report of a fight at the same location and said four of the surviving shooting victims are teens, and the other is 21.

Two of the teens are 19-year-old adults, and the others are ages 16 and 17.

Police have not determined a motive but detained seven for questioning and recovered several firearms.

The mass shooting was among several violent incidents that occurred after the annual Independence Day fireworks ended on Friday night.

Bailey said police made 20 arrests during the night and recovered firearms from two juveniles in the downtown area before the mass shooting happened.

He said one was carrying a semi-automatic rifle that was stuffed into the youth's pants.