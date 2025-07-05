Musk announces 'America Party' founding

July 5 (UPI) -- Entrepreneur and former Department of Government Efficiency Director Elon Musk on Saturday announced the creation of the America Party.

Musk says the American Party will restore democracy and freedom after suggesting he would a new political party amid a high-profile feud with President Donald Trump.

He conducted a straw poll on his social media platform X on Friday, Politico reported.

"By a factor or 2 to 1, you want a new political party, and you shall have it," Musk said Saturday afternoon in a post on X.

"When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy," Musk continued. "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

Musk suggested the political party would focus on two or three Senate seats and between eight and 10 House seats during the 2026 mid-term elections, CNBC reported.

Given the narrow margins among House and Senate majorities in recent years, a small number of seats in both chambers would be enough to significantly influence legislation, Musk said.

He said the party would caucus independently of Democrats and Republicans but enter into legislative discussions with both.

Musk did not say if he registered the party with the Federal Election Commission, but an "America Party" search of the FEC website did not produce any results on Saturday.