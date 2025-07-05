U.S. News
July 5, 2025 / 2:00 PM

Tropical Storm Chantal forms, forecast to reach Carolinas by Sunday

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Tropical Storm Chantal became the third named storm in the Atlantic this season. Photo by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
1 of 2 | Tropical Storm Chantal became the third named storm in the Atlantic this season. Photo by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

July 5 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Chantal formed in the Atlantic on Saturday morning and is projected to reach South Carolina and North Carolina on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Chantal, the third named storm of the season, will be the first system to impact the United States this Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1.

"As tropical cyclones go, this storm will be relatively minor and short-lived," Frank Strait, severe weather liaison with the South Carolina State Climate Office, told the Island Packet.

In the 2 p.m. EDT update, Chantal had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was traveling northward at 3 mph. In the 11 a.m. update, the winds were 40 mph.

Related

The storm became a tropical depression Friday night off the coasts of Northeast Florida and Georgia.

Chantal was about 105 miles south-southeast of Charleston, S.C., and about 185 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, N.C.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the South Santee River, S.C., to Surf City, N.C. A tropical storm watch goes from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles east of the center.

"Chantal has barely moved since last night, but a motion to the north-northwest is expected to begin soon," NHC forecasters said. "The main steering features appear to be a mid- to upper-level low over the Gulf and a narrow mid-level ridge across the mid-Atlantic region."

Some strengthening is expected before Chantal reaches the coast, NHC said.

A turn to the northeast is forecast by Sunday night, NHC said. On the forecast track, the center of Chantal is expected to move across South Carolina's coast Sunday morning.

Chantal is expected to produce heavy rainfall in the Carolinas through Monday with 2 to 4 inches and local amounts of 6 inches. NHC said these rains could cause flash flooding

"The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline," NHC said.

Storm surge is forecast at 1-3 feet from South Santee River to Surf City and 1-2 feet from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.

Also, isolated tornadoes are possible Saturday night into Sunday along South Carolina's eastern coast and much of North Carolina, NHC said.

"This was a classic example of homegrown development, by which a tropical storm formed close to the southeast Atlantic coast and in an area where it is typical for July," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Andrea and Barry, the first two named systems of the Atlantic hurricane season, have dissipated.

Latest Headlines

Central Texas flood death toll rises to 27; at least one camper killed
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Central Texas flood death toll rises to 27; at least one camper killed
July 5 (UPI) -- The death toll from flooding in central Texas rose to at least 27 people and 27 girls at a camp unaccounted for, officials said Saturday.
U.S. tariff letters delayed, being sent Monday to first 12 countries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. tariff letters delayed, being sent Monday to first 12 countries
July 5 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said letters will now go out on Monday to 12 countries with a final "take it or leave it" offer on tariff negotiations, pushing the date forward by two days.
At least 13 dead, 20+ girl campers missing in Texas flooding
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 13 dead, 20+ girl campers missing in Texas flooding
July 4 (UPI) -- At least 13 have died, and more than 20 girl campers are missing amid deadly flooding along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas, and beyond.
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during military family picnic
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump signs 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' during military family picnic
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed into law House Resolution 1, which he called "One Big, Beautiful Bill," while hosting a military family picnic event at the White House on Friday evening.
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut is back as the top dog in Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York, consuming 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Friday.
Madre Fire grows to 70,800 acres, largest in California this year
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Madre Fire grows to 70,800 acres, largest in California this year
July 4 (UPI) -- The Madre Fire in central California expanded to 70,800 in two days, making it the largest wildfire this year in California.
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
July 4 (UPI) -- The remains of at least some of the seven who are missing have been found at the site of Tuesday's deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County, Calif.
At least three killed in severe New Jersey storms
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least three killed in severe New Jersey storms
July 4 (UPI) -- Severe storms in New Jersey have resulted in "fatalities," Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed in a statement on social media.
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he wasn't aware a term he uttered at a rally in Iowa the night before, Shylocj, was anti-Semitic.
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska
July 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Alaska recovered the body of a 62-year-old woman who went on a hike in the mountains near Juneau after leaving the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship.

Trending Stories

Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
Major power outage strikes Czech Republic
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
Central Texas flood death toll rises to 27; at least one camper killed
Central Texas flood death toll rises to 27; at least one camper killed
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'

Follow Us