At least 6 dead as Kerr County, Texas, flooding continues

July 4 (UPI) -- Deadly flooding continues in Kerr County, Texas, as local and state officials rally first responders to save lives and urge residents to shelter in place.

Flooding along the Guadalupe River and its tributaries has caused at least six deaths in Kerr County, and a flash flood emergency is in effect until 2 p.m. CDT from Hunt through Kerrville and Center Point and into parts of Kendall County, WOAI reported.

"The state of Texas is urging all available resources to respond to the devastating flooding around the Kerr County area," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said on Friday in a post on X.

"That includes water rescue teams, sheltering centers, the National Guard [and] the Texas Department of Public Safety," Abbott said. "The immediate priority is saving lives."

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office confirmed fatalities but won't release additional information until the next of kin are notified.

"The entire county is an extremely active scene," the sheriff's office posted Friday morning on social media.

"Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and not attempt travel," the KCSO post says. "Those near creeks, streams and the Guadalupe River should immediately move to higher ground."

First responders have done dozens of swift-water rescues and continue to do so at the flooding continues, county chief executive Rob Kelly told media.

Kerrville Police and Fire crews are evacuating residents as the flooding continues during what the National Weather Service has called a "very dangerous and life-threatening flood event," WOAI reported.

The river is predicted to rise to nearly 32 feet in Kerrville and nearly 31 feet in Comfort and cause significant damage by 2 p.m., and more than 2,600 properties are without power.

Heavy rainfall and storms started on Thursday and continued through the overnight hours and well into Friday morning.

Local rainfall is expected to mostly end during the afternoon hours in Kerr County, which is located about 90 miles northwest of San Antonio and 125 miles west of Austin.