U.S. News
July 4, 2025 / 4:46 PM

Human remains found at California fireworks warehouse explosion site

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Investigators found human remains on Thursday as the investigation continues into the cause of a deadly California fireworks warehouse explosion that happened on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
Investigators found human remains on Thursday as the investigation continues into the cause of a deadly California fireworks warehouse explosion that happened on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- The remains of at least some of the seven people missing at the site of Tuesday's deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in Yolo County, Calif., have been found, authorities said.

Personnel with the Yolo County Coroner's Division accessed the site on Thursday and located human remains, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday.

"Out of respect for the families, the identities of the deceased will not be released publicly until official identification has been made and the next of kin have been formally notified," the YCSO announced.

Coroner's office staff have contacted the families of the seven people who are missing and will continue to provide them with updates.

Related

The search for missing victims began Thursday afternoon, and stretchers containing what appeared to be human remains were seen outside the site, KCRA reported.

The fireworks warehouse site is located near county roads 23 and 86A in the Esparto area of Yolo County.

The facility caught fire at 5:50 p.m. PDT on Tuesday and produced a plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles before triggering multiple explosions.

Officials with the Esparto Fire Protection District have asked Cal Fire arson and bomb investigators to lead the investigation into the explosion's cause.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also has some of its investigators at the site.

Cal Fire officials on Wednesday announced seven were missing but did not begin searching for survivors until the site was deemed safe on Thursday.

The California Fire Marshal's office and other agencies delayed the search due to the potentially dangerous chemicals and unignited fireworks that remained after the explosion.

Yolo County is located directly west of Sacramento in northern California, and the warehouse location is 36 miles northwest of the city.

Latest Headlines

At least three killed in severe New Jersey storms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
At least three killed in severe New Jersey storms
July 4 (UPI) -- Severe storms in New Jersey have resulted in "fatalities," Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed in a statement on social media.
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump 'not aware' of anti-Semitic implications of 'Shylocks'
July 4 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Friday said he wasn't aware a term he uttered at a rally in Iowa the night before, Shylocj, was anti-Semitic.
At least 6 dead as Kerr County, Texas, flooding continues
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
At least 6 dead as Kerr County, Texas, flooding continues
July 4 (UPI) -- Deadly flooding continues in Kerr County, Texas, as local and state officials rally first responders to save lives and urge residents to shelter in place.
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title
July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut is back as the top dog in Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York, consuming 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Friday.
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska
July 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Alaska recovered the body of a 62-year-old woman who went on a hike in the mountains near Juneau after leaving the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship.
Madre Fire grows to 52,932 acres, largest in California this year
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Madre Fire grows to 52,932 acres, largest in California this year
July 4 (UPI) -- The Madre Fire in central California expanded to nearly 53,000 in one day, making it the largest wildfire this year in California.
Trump confirms U.S. tariffs to start when July 9 deadline arrives
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump confirms U.S. tariffs to start when July 9 deadline arrives
July 4 (UPI) -- American tariffs on dozens of countries will come into effect next Wednesday as scheduled, although several deals could still be worked out before then, President Donald Trump confirmed Friday.
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
July 4 (UPI) -- The United Parcel Service has announced that it is offering buyouts to full-time drivers as part of its execution of "the largest network reconfiguration" in the company's history.
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
July 4 (UPI) -- Most Americans are all familiar with the reason we celebrate July Fourth as Independence Day. But do you remember these other events that happened on the nation's birthday?
U.S. sanctions 7 senior leaders at Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 7 senior leaders at Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan
July 4 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned seven senior officials and one firm linked to Al-Qard Al-Hasan, a U.S.-designated, Hezbollah-controlled financial institution that came under attack last fall during Israel's war.

Trending Stories

UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
North Korean civilian crosses heavily fortified DMZ into South
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history

Follow Us