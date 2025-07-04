U.S. News
July 4, 2025 / 5:03 AM

UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
UPS announced Thursday that it was offering a voluntary buyout to full-time drivers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
UPS announced Thursday that it was offering a voluntary buyout to full-time drivers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- The United Parcel Service has announced that it is offering buyouts to full-time drivers as part of its execution of "the largest network reconfiguration" in the company's history.

The plan was announced in a statement Tuesday, explaining it is "the first time ever" that they have offered full-time drivers the ability to volunteer to "receive a generous financial package if they choose to leave UPS."

Specifics of the financial package were not revealed, but UPS said it will be in addition to any earned retirement benefits, including pension and healthcare.

"Each driver would have the ability to decide if this voluntary program is beneficial to their family and the plans they have for their future," UPS said.

Related

The company added the drivers' union has been informed of the plan and that UPS remains committed to their 2023 agreement.

The union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, issued a statement rejecting the buyout plan as violating their commitment not only to protect 340,000 delivery workers but to create 22,500 more jobs.

"UPS is trying to weasel its way out of creating good union jobs here in America by dangling insulting buyouts in front of Teamsters drivers," the teamsters general president, Sean O'Brien said in a statement.

"It's an illegal violation of our national contract."

In the five-year contract, ratified in August 2023, UPS guaranteed to fill at a minimum 22,500 permanent full-time jobs. The announcement of the buyout also comes as the union says UPS is failing to provide at least 28,000 air-conditioned vehicles to drivers by 2028.

"Our members cannot be bought off and we will not allow them to be sold out," O'Brien said.

"The Teamsters are prepared to fight UPS on every front with every available resource to shut down this illegal buyout program."

The announcement comes after UPS said in late April that they expected to reduce their workforce by about 20,000 positions during this year.

Latest Headlines

On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
July 4 (UPI) -- Most Americans are all familiar with the reason we celebrate July Fourth as Independence Day. But do you remember these other events that happened on the nation's birthday?
U.S. sanctions 7 senior leaders at Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions 7 senior leaders at Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan
July 4 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned seven senior officials and one firm linked to Al-Qard Al-Hasan, a U.S.-designated, Hezbollah-controlled financial institution that came under attack last fall during Israel's war.
U.S. and Colombia recall diplomats in deepening row
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. and Colombia recall diplomats in deepening row
July 4 (UPI) -- The United States and Colombia have recalled their top diplomats from their respective countries amid a deepening rift between Washington and Bogota seemingly centered on an alleged plot to oust the Colombian president.
Supreme Court allows Trump admin. to deport 8 migrants to South Sudan
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump admin. to deport 8 migrants to South Sudan
July 4 (UPI) -- The conservative-leaning Supreme Court has allowed the United States to deport eight migrants being held at a military base in Djibouti to war-torn South Sudan.
Dr. Phil's media company files for bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Dr. Phil's media company files for bankruptcy protection
July 4 (UPI) -- Former daytime television talk show host Phil McGraw's JV Merit Street Media has filed for bankruptcy protection and sued its business parther, Trinity Broadcasting, for breach of contract.
1 dead after fireworks explode in garage, setting fire to Cali. house
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
1 dead after fireworks explode in garage, setting fire to Cali. house
July 3 (UPI) -- One person in southern California is dead after fireworks stored in a garage exploded on Thursday, setting fire to the house, authorities said.
Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
July 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump, who campaigned on ending the Ukraine war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, said he "didn't make any progress" toward securing a potential cease-fire in the conflict.
Fear of immigration raids cancels Los Angeles Fourth of July events
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fear of immigration raids cancels Los Angeles Fourth of July events
July 3 (UPI) -- Immigration raids and enforcement actions have prompted some Southern California communities to cancel their annual Independence Day fireworks displays, officials announced Thursday.
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
July 3 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested former middleweight world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Wednesday in Studio City, Calif., due to alleged cartel ties.
Agriculture Department announces Great American Farmers Market
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Agriculture Department announces Great American Farmers Market
July 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has announced that it will host the Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall Aug. 3 to Aug 8., inviting local producers and growers around the country to attend.

Trending Stories

Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Japanese islands shaken by earthquake after more than 1,000 tremors
Japanese islands shaken by earthquake after more than 1,000 tremors
Noem files waiver to speed construction of water barrier in Rio Grande
Noem files waiver to speed construction of water barrier in Rio Grande
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program
Criminal groups exploit Peru's small-scale mining registration program

Follow Us