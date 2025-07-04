Joey Chestnut reigns again with 17th Nathan's hot dog-eating title

July 4 (UPI) -- Joey Chestnut is back as the top dog in Nathan's annual event at Coney Island in New York, consuming 70.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes on Independence Day on Friday.

In ideal outdoor conditions, Chestnut, 41, of Westfield, Ind., won his 17th title in the 109th Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut didn't compete last year because he had a sponsorship with a rival hot dog company.

Earlier Friday, Miki Sudo, 39, of Tampa, Fla., and previously New York, earned the women's title for the 11th time, eating 33 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Last year, she broke the women's world record with 51 franks.

Chestnut, whose nickname is "Jaws," failed to surpass his record of 76 in 2023 though he consumed 50% more than his second-place finisher.

"Man, I wish I ate a couple more," Chestnut said on ESPN about his performance which was his second best in 20 Nathan's competitions. "I will be back next year."

Early on he was on a record pace for the first three minutes, starting out with 10 after 60 seconds. After five minutes, he consumed 46.

The last minute he ate five hot dogs.

"I was nervous early on," Chestnut said. "I was fumbling a bit. I had a pretty good rhythm. My goal was 70 to 77."

Patrick Bertoletti, 27, of Chicago, who won the event last year, chowed down 46.5 dogs to finish second. In 2024, he consumed 58 hot dogs and buns to win the yellow mustard belt.

James Webb, 36, of Sydney, Australia, was third with 45.5.

In Chestnut's last appearance on Coney Island, he ate 62 hot dogs.

This past July 4, Chestnut didn't compete in the contest over his sponsorship of Impossible Foods, a producer of meatless products and a rival beef wiener brand.

Instead, he competed against a team of four soldiers at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, eating 57 hot dogs in five minutes.

Last year, Chestnut competed in Netflix' Labor Day event at the Luxor in Las Vegas. He ate a record 83 hot dogs, beating rival Takeru Kobayashi, 46 at the time, of Japan, who consumed 67.

In 2008 in New York, Chestnut dethroned Kobayashi, who had won six titles in a row. The margin was 66-63.

Chestnut began eating at Nathan's in 2005, finishing third with 32, then second the next year with 52.

He won his first title in 2007 when the contest lasted 12 minutes. The next year 2 minutes were shaved from the event.

Kobayashi announced his retirement from competitive eating due to health concerns.

Chestnut's only loss since 2007 was to Matt Stonie in 2016.

He has eaten a total 1,284.5 hot dogs in 20 career appearances at the contest.

Women's contest

Sudo said she "let the fans down a little" because she didn't break her own record.

"For some reason, the buns felt larger today," she added.

Sudo, who is a dental hygienist, began competing in Coney Island in 2014.

Sudo's husband is Nick Wehry, also a competitor.

Michelle Lesco, who won in 2021 when Sudo didn't compete because she was pregnant, was second with 22.75 hot dogs and buns. Lesco, 41, is from Tucson, Ariz.

Domenica Dee, 33, of Westchester, N.Y., finished third with 22.5.

History

In 1916, Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker opened a nickel hot dog stand on Coney Island with a $300 loan from two friends. It's still there at Surf and Stillwell.

The first official contest took place in 1972 when Jason Schechter ate 14 in 3 1/2 minutes. ESPN has broadcast the event since 2004.

A separate women's contest began in 2011. Sonya Thomas, known as the "Black Widow" and born in South Korea, became the first women's champion.

The 2020 event took place indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contestants can dunk the buns in water. Utensils and condiments are not allowed. Vomiting, or "reversal of fortune," results in disqualification.