July 4, 2025 / 2:42 AM

U.S. and Colombia recall diplomats in deepening row

By Darryl Coote
Colombian President Gustavo Petro seen here talking to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Colombian President Gustavo Petro seen here talking to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, April 20, 2023. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- The United States and Colombia have recalled their top diplomats from their respective countries amid a deepening rift between Washington and Bogota seemingly centered on an alleged plot to oust Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The alleged plot was first reported late last month by El Pais, and, according to recordings it reviewed and Republican sources, it involved former Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva trying to contact U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to have him and the Trump administration exert pressure to force Petro to resign.

In the recordings, Leyva states he met with Republican lawmakers, including Florida Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez, as he sought support for his plot.

On Wednesday, Petro commented on X that the previous Biden administration had helped him during "other times that they have wanted to kill."

"From now on, Bolivar's sword continues its path of liberation, and the energy of light and the vibrant people -- And the U.S. government?" he asked.

In the State Department's Thursday statement recalling John McNamara, the interim Charge d'Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the move was "for urgent consultations following baseless and reprehensible statements from the highest levels of the government of Colombia."

"In addition to the recall of the charge, the United States is pursuing other measures to make clear our deep concern over the current state of our bilateral relationship," she said.

Hours later, Petro released a statement recalling his ambassador, Daniel Garcia-Pena, from the United States.

"Daniel must come to brief us on the progress of the bilateral agenda to which I committed myself from the beginning of my government," he said.

Gimenez has hit back at the Petro government, accusing the Colombian president of creating a "media circus" to "distract the Colombian people from his terrible management, corruption and mishandling of public funds."

"Let these complicit puppets not complain later when they and their families are denied visas to enter the United States," he said on X.

The alleged plot has shaken the Colombian politics.

Earlier this month, Colombia Attorney General's Office opened an investigation into Leyva and his alleged plot.

It is also the second public spat between the two allies.

In late January, shortly after President Donald Trump took office, Washington and Bogota threatened one another with tit-for-tat tariffs as the White House was barred from sending military planes loaded with migrants to the South American country.

The issue was resolved with Colombia receiving the migrants.

