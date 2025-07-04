Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska

July 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Alaska recovered the body of a 62-year-old woman who went on a hike in the mountains near Juneau after leaving the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship.

Marites Buenafe, a medical doctor from Kentucky, was a passenger on the Norwegian Bliss, which was a seven-day round-trip from Seattle. Her body was found on Thursday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety State Troopers announced.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, she texted family members that she was going up going up Mount Roberts Tramway in Juneau and would hike from Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak, the troopers reported.

Security footage showed Buenafe at the top of the tramway.

The 4-mile hike is challenging and usually takes three hours, hiking website AllTrails states.

The ship was scheduled to depart around 1:30 p.m. At around 3:15, Buenafe was reported missing.

Juneau Mountain Rescue searched on the ground and used thermal drones to scan the area, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Also, an Alaska Wildlife Troopers helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducted aerial searches, the department said.

The search continued Wednesday with more than a dozen professional volunteers, as well as Juneau police officers, Alaska state troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue.

Also utilized were drones and K-9s. Helicopter use was limited because of windy conditions.

The search resumed Thursday. At 11:56 a.m., Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew located Buenafe's body some approximately 1,700 feet below the ridge line of Gold Ridge, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Crews then recovered her body, which was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.

Buenafe was listed on the University of Kentucky Healthcare system's website as a doctor.

DPS spokesperson Austin McDaniel told KYES-TV it is important to inform somebody of hiking plans.

"If you don't return on time, they can alert first responders, alert search and rescue teams, the troopers, so we can immediately begin formulating a plan and activating resources to help get you out of the field," McDaniel said.