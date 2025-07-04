U.S. News
Body of hiking cruise passenger found in Alaska

By Allen Cone
July 4 (UPI) -- Rescuers in Alaska recovered the body of a 62-year-old woman who went on a hike in the mountains near Juneau after leaving the Norwegian Bliss cruise ship.

Marites Buenafe, a medical doctor from Kentucky, was a passenger on the Norwegian Bliss, which was a seven-day round-trip from Seattle. Her body was found on Thursday, the Alaska Department of Public Safety State Troopers announced.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, she texted family members that she was going up going up Mount Roberts Tramway in Juneau and would hike from Gold Ridge to Gastineau Peak, the troopers reported.

Security footage showed Buenafe at the top of the tramway.

The 4-mile hike is challenging and usually takes three hours, hiking website AllTrails states.

The ship was scheduled to depart around 1:30 p.m. At around 3:15, Buenafe was reported missing.

Juneau Mountain Rescue searched on the ground and used thermal drones to scan the area, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Also, an Alaska Wildlife Troopers helicopter and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter conducted aerial searches, the department said.

The search continued Wednesday with more than a dozen professional volunteers, as well as Juneau police officers, Alaska state troopers and Juneau Mountain Rescue.

Also utilized were drones and K-9s. Helicopter use was limited because of windy conditions.

The search resumed Thursday. At 11:56 a.m., Alaska Army National Guard helicopter crew located Buenafe's body some approximately 1,700 feet below the ridge line of Gold Ridge, the Alaska Department of Public Safety said.

Crews then recovered her body, which was taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.

Buenafe was listed on the University of Kentucky Healthcare system's website as a doctor.

DPS spokesperson Austin McDaniel told KYES-TV it is important to inform somebody of hiking plans.

"If you don't return on time, they can alert first responders, alert search and rescue teams, the troopers, so we can immediately begin formulating a plan and activating resources to help get you out of the field," McDaniel said.

Latest Headlines

Madre Fire grows to 52,932 acres, largest in California this year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Madre Fire grows to 52,932 acres, largest in California this year
July 4 (UPI) -- The Madre Fire in central California expanded to nearly 53,000 in one day, making it the largest wildfire this year in California.
Trump confirms U.S. tariffs to start when July 9 deadline arrives
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump confirms U.S. tariffs to start when July 9 deadline arrives
July 4 (UPI) -- American tariffs on dozens of countries will come into effect next Wednesday as scheduled, although several deals could still be worked out before then, President Donald Trump confirmed Friday.
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
UPS announces voluntary buyout program for full-time drivers
July 4 (UPI) -- The United Parcel Service has announced that it is offering buyouts to full-time drivers as part of its execution of "the largest network reconfiguration" in the company's history.
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
On this day: 10 UPI Independence Day headlines that made history
July 4 (UPI) -- Most Americans are all familiar with the reason we celebrate July Fourth as Independence Day. But do you remember these other events that happened on the nation's birthday?
U.S. sanctions 7 senior leaders at Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions 7 senior leaders at Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hasan
July 4 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned seven senior officials and one firm linked to Al-Qard Al-Hasan, a U.S.-designated, Hezbollah-controlled financial institution that came under attack last fall during Israel's war.
U.S. and Colombia recall diplomats in deepening row
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. and Colombia recall diplomats in deepening row
July 4 (UPI) -- The United States and Colombia have recalled their top diplomats from their respective countries amid a deepening rift between Washington and Bogota seemingly centered on an alleged plot to oust the Colombian president.
Supreme Court allows Trump admin. to deport 8 migrants to South Sudan
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump admin. to deport 8 migrants to South Sudan
July 4 (UPI) -- The conservative-leaning Supreme Court has allowed the United States to deport eight migrants being held at a military base in Djibouti to war-torn South Sudan.
Dr. Phil's media company files for bankruptcy protection
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Dr. Phil's media company files for bankruptcy protection
July 4 (UPI) -- Former daytime television talk show host Phil McGraw's JV Merit Street Media has filed for bankruptcy protection and sued its business parther, Trinity Broadcasting, for breach of contract.
1 dead after fireworks explode in garage, setting fire to Cali. house
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
1 dead after fireworks explode in garage, setting fire to Cali. house
July 3 (UPI) -- One person in southern California is dead after fireworks stored in a garage exploded on Thursday, setting fire to the house, authorities said.
Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump: No progress made on Ukraine war cease-fire in call with Putin
July 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump, who campaigned on ending the Ukraine war within 24 hours of returning to the White House, said he "didn't make any progress" toward securing a potential cease-fire in the conflict.

