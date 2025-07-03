U.S. News
July 3, 2025 / 7:23 PM

Agriculture Department announces Great American Farmers Market

By Mark Moran
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins takes part in a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., in May. In a release on Thursday, she said The Great American Farmers Market is a "chance to honor the heart of our nation." File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins takes part in a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., in May. In a release on Thursday, she said The Great American Farmers Market is a "chance to honor the heart of our nation." File Photo by Francis Chung/UPI

July 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has announced that it will host the Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall Aug. 3 to Aug 8., inviting local producers and growers from throughout the country to attend.

"There is no greater celebration of America's legacy than through American agriculture!" Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said in a statement. "Farmers helped found our nation and for centuries have diligently passed down the craft of feeding, fueling, and clothing their fellow patriots. The Great American Farmers Market is a celebration of the almost 250 years since our inception and a chance to honor the heart of our nation."

The USDA, which was founded by Abraham Lincoln as the "People's Department" during the Civil War, is the only department to be located directly on the National Mall, which officials have said signifies the importance of American agriculture.

Th event has hosted a farmers market every year since 1995 to provide access for vendors in the Washington, D.C., area. This year, the event is being expanded to include farmers from all 50 states.

The farmers market event is designed to recognize agriculture "as the cornerstone of our history, providing direct market access to the heart of Washington, inspiring the next generation of farmers and ranchers, and Making American Health Again with fresh food grown by our farmers," the release said.

The Great American Farmers Market will be held as part of America 250, the celebration of the country's birthday.

