Trending
U.S. News
July 3, 2025 / 3:27 AM

Deportation lawsuit involving Boulder suspect's family dismissed

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is pictured in his mugshot released by the Boulder (Colorado) Police Department on Monday, June 2, 2025. A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by his family who are fighting deportation. File Photo via Boulder Police Department/UPI
Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is pictured in his mugshot released by the Boulder (Colorado) Police Department on Monday, June 2, 2025. A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by his family who are fighting deportation. File Photo via Boulder Police Department/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of the man accused of attacking a group of Jewish demonstrators in Colorado last month, ruling that despite confusion caused by the Trump administration, they are receiving their full rights under immigration law and their deportation proceedings are not being expedited.

Hayam El Gamal and her five children were detained by federal immigration agents on June 3, days after her husband, 45-year-old Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly wounded more than a dozen people attending a weekly Boulder, Colo., event in support of Jewish hostages held by Hamas using a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

One of the wounded, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, died of her injuries, prosecutors announced Monday.

The family has been fighting deportation since their detention, believing their removal process was being expedited, which is not permitted under the Immigration and Nationality Act, as they have been in the country for more than two years.

They received temporary restraining orders preventing their removal as the judge reviewed the case.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia dismissed their lawsuit without prejudice, finding that despite the confusion over whether their deportation was being expedited, they were, in fact, placed into ordinary removal proceedings and would appear before an immigration judge where they could seek protection from removal.

"Accordingly, to the extent that petitioners seek to enjoin their removal on an expedited basis, this request is moot," Garcia said in her ruling. "And to the extent that petitioners seek to enjoin their being subjected to ordinary, or 'full,' removal proceedings, such relief is not available to them."

The confusion over their removal proceedings arose from Trump administration statements published the day they were detained.

The White House posted a statement to X claiming that "six one-way tickets for Mohamed's Wife and five kids" had been arranged and that "final boarding call coming soon." The tweet ended with an emoji of an airplane.

A second tweet from the White House said "THEY COULD BE DEPORTED AS EARLY AS TONIGHT."

The statements prompted the family to file a lawsuit seeking to halt their expedited removal.

Garcia highlighted the confusion caused by the White House messaging in her ruling, but said the government has since clarified that this is not the case.

"The court hastens to remind petitioners that they still have an avenue for seeking their release from detention while their removal proceedings continue," said Garcia, a President Bill Clinton appointee.

The Department of Homeland Security celebrated the ruling without acknowledging the confusion caused by the White House's messaging.

"This is a proper end to an absurd legal effort on the plaintiff's part," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin at the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

"Just like her terrorist husband, she and her children are here illegally and are rightfully in ICE custody for removal as a result."

DHS has previously argued that the Soliman family is in the United States illegally.

According to an earlier statement from DHS, Soliman, his wife and their five children first came to the United States on Aug. 27, 2022, and filed for asylum about a month later. They were granted entry until Feb. 26, 2023, and had apparently overstayed their visas since.

Soliman has pleaded not guilty to 12 federal hate crime counts.

Read More

Latest Headlines

7 missing after Tuesday's Calif. fireworks warehouse explosion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
7 missing after Tuesday's Calif. fireworks warehouse explosion
July 3 (UPI) -- Seven people remain unaccounted for following Tuesday's explosion of a northern California fireworks warehouse, officials said.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia alleges he was tortured in El Salvador prison
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia alleges he was tortured in El Salvador prison
July 3 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongfully deported in March, alleged in court documents filed Wednesday that he was tortured in an El Salvador prison.
Skydiving plane crashes off of N.J. runway; casualties reported
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Skydiving plane crashes off of N.J. runway; casualties reported
July 3 (UPI) -- A skydiving plane with 15 people aboard went off the end of a runway in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, federal authorities said. A number of casualties have been reported.
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
July 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is establishing a fourth military defense zone along the U.S.-Mexico border, where American soldiers can apprehend noncitizens on charges of trespassing, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday.
Savannah, Ga., mall shooting leaves at least three injured
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Savannah, Ga., mall shooting leaves at least three injured
July 2 (UPI) -- A shooting at a mall in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday evening left at least three people injured, police said.
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
July 2 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022, during a plea hearing on Wednesday.
Trump's efforts to expel asylum seekers at the border blocked by judge
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump's efforts to expel asylum seekers at the border blocked by judge
July 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to stop implementing a proclamation to expel asylum seekers at the border that he had signed shortly after beginning his second term.
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.
July 2 (UPI) -- Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym died on Tuesday after being among three shot by several assailants on Monday night in northwest Washington, D.C.
House meets for debate on Trump budget, legislative agenda bill
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
House meets for debate on Trump budget, legislative agenda bill
July 2 (UPI) -- House members are meeting to debate over U.S. President Donald Trump's key Senate-passed domestic policy bill with lawmakers still aiming for a July 4 deadline to pass it.
Florida religious leaders ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to pause executions
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Florida religious leaders ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to pause executions
July 2 (UPI) -- Religious leaders across Florida have penned a letter asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to pause executions after more prisoners were put to death in a single year since the death penalty was reinstated half a century ago.

Trending Stories

300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
After Paramount settles Trump CBS News suit, Sen. Warren seeks probe
After Paramount settles Trump CBS News suit, Sen. Warren seeks probe
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
North Korea opens massive beach resort, will welcome Russian tourists
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students

Follow Us