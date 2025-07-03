Fear of immigration raids cancels Los Angeles Fourth of July events

July 3 (UPI) -- Immigration raids and enforcement actions have prompted some Southern California communities to cancel their annual Independence Day fireworks displays, officials announced Thursday.

Organizations opposed to the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions have said they plan to carry out planned demonstrations on Friday in Los Angeles, regardless.

Last month, several protests turned violent, prompting President Donald Trump to dispatch National Guard troops and Marines to the city, where local police and Gov. Gavin Newsom said the soldiers were not needed to help them enforce the law.

The city announced that it would postpone its annual Fourth of July block party "in light of recent events affecting a portion of downtown Los Angeles and the ongoing circumstances impacting the region," NBC News reported.

More than 1,600 people have been arrested during ICE enforcement operations since the National Guard and Marines arrived in the city to bolster local efforts to remove undocumented immigrants from businesses and locations that knowingly hire or harbor them.

The Los Angeles chapter of 50501, a group that organized a "No Kings" rally last month in opposition to Trump's enforcement tactics, has said it plans an all day demonstration outside City Hall on Friday, pushing back on the administration's immigration actions.

"This isn't a celebration, " the group said in a statement. "It's a stand."

Prompted by high profile immigration enforcement-related arrests, other, smaller communities that have large immigrant populations are also reconsidering Independence Day celebrations, including East Los Angeles, the Boyle Heights neighborhood, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno, all of which have historically been home to large immigrant populations.

More than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines remain stationed at federal office buildings in Los Angeles while other Guard soldiers have been redeployed to prepare for a busy wildfire season as hot, windy weather and low humidity have combined to create tinder dry vegetation and other dangerous conditions.

Legal action to remove more federal troops from Los Angeles remains pending in court.

Fear and uncertainty of surprise ICE enforcement actions have cast a shadow of fear and uncertainty over events that still remain planned in Southern California and other places with a high concentration of immigrant populations, including cities in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

