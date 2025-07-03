U.S. News
July 3, 2025 / 9:30 PM / Updated at 9:45 PM

Fear of immigration raids cancels Los Angeles Fourth of July events

By Mark Moran
Share with X
ICE immigration raid demonstrators march to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles in June. A U.S. District Court Judge in San Francisco ruled then that President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to tamp down rioters was illegal. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | ICE immigration raid demonstrators march to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles in June. A U.S. District Court Judge in San Francisco ruled then that President Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to tamp down rioters was illegal. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Immigration raids and enforcement actions have prompted some Southern California communities to cancel their annual Independence Day fireworks displays, officials announced Thursday.

Organizations opposed to the Trump administration's Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions have said they plan to carry out planned demonstrations on Friday in Los Angeles, regardless.

Last month, several protests turned violent, prompting President Donald Trump to dispatch National Guard troops and Marines to the city, where local police and Gov. Gavin Newsom said the soldiers were not needed to help them enforce the law.

The city announced that it would postpone its annual Fourth of July block party "in light of recent events affecting a portion of downtown Los Angeles and the ongoing circumstances impacting the region," NBC News reported.

Related

More than 1,600 people have been arrested during ICE enforcement operations since the National Guard and Marines arrived in the city to bolster local efforts to remove undocumented immigrants from businesses and locations that knowingly hire or harbor them.

The Los Angeles chapter of 50501, a group that organized a "No Kings" rally last month in opposition to Trump's enforcement tactics, has said it plans an all day demonstration outside City Hall on Friday, pushing back on the administration's immigration actions.

"This isn't a celebration, " the group said in a statement. "It's a stand."

Prompted by high profile immigration enforcement-related arrests, other, smaller communities that have large immigrant populations are also reconsidering Independence Day celebrations, including East Los Angeles, the Boyle Heights neighborhood, Lincoln Heights and El Sereno, all of which have historically been home to large immigrant populations.

More than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines remain stationed at federal office buildings in Los Angeles while other Guard soldiers have been redeployed to prepare for a busy wildfire season as hot, windy weather and low humidity have combined to create tinder dry vegetation and other dangerous conditions.

Legal action to remove more federal troops from Los Angeles remains pending in court.

Fear and uncertainty of surprise ICE enforcement actions have cast a shadow of fear and uncertainty over events that still remain planned in Southern California and other places with a high concentration of immigrant populations, including cities in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

Fourth of July celebrations through the years

Alabama Gov. George Wallace (L) and Sen. Edward Kennedy are shown together on July 4, 1973, in Decatur, Ala., during a July Fourth “Spirit of America” celebration. Photo by UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
July 3 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested former middleweight world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Wednesday in Studio City, Calif., due to alleged cartel ties.
Agriculture Department announces Great American Farmers Market
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Agriculture Department announces Great American Farmers Market
July 3 (UPI) -- The Department of Agriculture has announced that it will host the Great American Farmers Market on the National Mall Aug. 3 to Aug 8., inviting local producers and growers around the country to attend.
144 EPA workers suspended with pay over dissent letter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
144 EPA workers suspended with pay over dissent letter
July 3 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency suspended 144 employees on Thursday and began investigating their participation in signing a recent dissent letter accusing the Trump administration of politicizing the agency.
House votes 218-214 to approve President Trump's massive budget bill
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House votes 218-214 to approve President Trump's massive budget bill
July 3 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives approved the fiscal year 2026 federal budget bill, commonly referred to as "one big, beautiful bill," with a 218 to 214 vote on Thursday afternoon.
Illicit Iranian oil networks hit with Treasury Department sanctions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Illicit Iranian oil networks hit with Treasury Department sanctions
July 3 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department is targeting Iranian networks that allegedly buy and transport billions of dollars worth of Iranian oil in violation of international sanctions.
Two minors charged in Georgia mall shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Two minors charged in Georgia mall shooting
July 3 (UPI) -- Two minors were charged Thursday in connection with a shooting at a shopping center in Georgia.
Noem files waiver to speed construction of water barrier in Rio Grande
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Noem files waiver to speed construction of water barrier in Rio Grande
July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem signed a waiver to speed up placement of a segment of water barrier in the Rio Grande on Thursday.
Supreme Court agrees to hear two transgender student athletics cases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear two transgender student athletics cases
July 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court announced Thursday it will hear the cases of two transgender students who seek to play sports in their home states, which both ban transgender students from participating in girls or women's sports
Four killed, 14 injured in Chicago shooting outside of nightclub
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Four killed, 14 injured in Chicago shooting outside of nightclub
July 3 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, according to police.
June jobs report: U.S. added 147,00 jobs; higher than expected
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
June jobs report: U.S. added 147,00 jobs; higher than expected
July 3 (UPI) -- Despite lower predictions, the U.S. economy added more jobs in June. Stock market holds steady in response.

Trending Stories

Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Panama president seeks support for vital Río Indio water project
Japanese islands shaken by earthquake after more than 1,000 tremors
Japanese islands shaken by earthquake after more than 1,000 tremors
House Republicans advance Trump's tax and spending cuts bill
House Republicans advance Trump's tax and spending cuts bill
Noem files waiver to speed construction of water barrier in Rio Grande
Noem files waiver to speed construction of water barrier in Rio Grande
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.

Follow Us