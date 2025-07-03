Trending
July 3, 2025 / 11:56 AM

Four killed, 14 injured in Chicago shooting outside of nightclub

By Andrew Sookdeo
July 3 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, according to police.

At around 11 p.m. CDT, a vehicle pulled up to the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue to an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside.

Two men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they died. One of them, 25, was shot in the head, while the other, 24, was shot in the chest.

A pair of women aged 26 and 27 were both shot in the chest and died after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Fourteen others were wounded and several were hospitalized in critical condition.

"When I arrived last night, it was absolute chaos," Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, said. "From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I've ever seen."

"Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap your arms around every last one of them." rapper Buckzz released a statement on social media. "Feel like everything is just weighing down on me...all I can do is talk to god and pray."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing as police search for shooters.

In November 2022, on the same block, a shooting occurred, killing one person and wounding three others.

Murders were down 32% in the city as of June 29, and shooting incidents were down 39%, according to Chicago's crime data.

Latest Headlines

Hakeem Jeffries launches marathon speech to delay Trump megabill
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Hakeem Jeffries launches marathon speech to delay Trump megabill
July 3 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has spent hours speaking about the issues he has with the Big Beautiful Bill. The bill has already passed the Senate and will likely go to the President to become law.
June jobs report: U.S. added 147,00 jobs; higher than expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
June jobs report: U.S. added 147,00 jobs; higher than expected
July 3 (UPI) -- Despite lower predictions, the U.S. economy added more jobs in June. Stock market holds steady in response.
U.S. lifts export bans on chip software to China
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. lifts export bans on chip software to China
July 3 (UPI) -- The United States lifted export restrictions on exports of chip design software to China, a trio of chip design software companies said.
Diddy remains jailed while awaiting sentencing on prostitution charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Diddy remains jailed while awaiting sentencing on prostitution charges
July 2 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was convicted on counts related to prostitution.
House Republicans advance Trump's tax and spending cuts bill
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Republicans advance Trump's tax and spending cuts bill
July 3 (UPI) -- House Republicans advanced Donald Trump's massive tax and spending cuts bill early Thursday following a mammoth overnight marathon session.
Deportation lawsuit involving Boulder suspect's family dismissed
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Deportation lawsuit involving Boulder suspect's family dismissed
July 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of the man accused of attacking a group of Jewish demonstrators in Colorado last month, paving the way for their deportation. 
7 missing after Tuesday's Calif. fireworks warehouse explosion
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
7 missing after Tuesday's Calif. fireworks warehouse explosion
July 3 (UPI) -- Seven people remain unaccounted for following Tuesday's explosion of a northern California fireworks warehouse, officials said.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia alleges he was tortured in El Salvador prison
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia alleges he was tortured in El Salvador prison
July 3 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongfully deported in March, alleged in court documents filed Wednesday that he was tortured in an El Salvador prison.
Skydiving plane crashes off of N.J. runway; casualties reported
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Skydiving plane crashes off of N.J. runway; casualties reported
July 3 (UPI) -- A skydiving plane with 15 people aboard went off the end of a runway in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, federal authorities said. A number of casualties have been reported.
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
July 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is establishing a fourth military defense zone along the U.S.-Mexico border, where American soldiers can apprehend noncitizens on charges of trespassing, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday.

