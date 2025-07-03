Four killed, 14 injured in Chicago shooting outside of nightclub

July 3 (UPI) -- At least four people were killed and 14 others injured in a mass shooting Wednesday night in Chicago, according to police.

At around 11 p.m. CDT, a vehicle pulled up to the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue to an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz and at least one gunman opened fire on a crowd standing outside.

Two men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they died. One of them, 25, was shot in the head, while the other, 24, was shot in the chest.

A pair of women aged 26 and 27 were both shot in the chest and died after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Fourteen others were wounded and several were hospitalized in critical condition.

"When I arrived last night, it was absolute chaos," Pastor Donovan Price, who works to help victims of violence, said. "From people screaming, to blood on the streets, to people laying on the streets, a massive police presence. Just horrific. More than I've ever seen."

"Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap your arms around every last one of them." rapper Buckzz released a statement on social media. "Feel like everything is just weighing down on me...all I can do is talk to god and pray."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing as police search for shooters.

In November 2022, on the same block, a shooting occurred, killing one person and wounding three others.

Murders were down 32% in the city as of June 29, and shooting incidents were down 39%, according to Chicago's crime data.