July 3, 2025 / 11:36 PM

1 dead after fireworks explode in garage, setting fire to Cali. house

By Darryl Coote
Firefighters attend to a residential fire in Ventura County that was ignited by fireworks exploding in the residence's garage. Photo courtesy of Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Office/X
July 3 (UPI) -- One person in southern California is dead after fireworks stored in a garage exploded on Thursday, setting fire to the house, authorities said.

The Simi Valley Police Department said in a statement that emergency crews responded to the residential fire in the 1600 block of Edmund Street, while instructing residents to avoid the area.

The identify of the deceased person was not released.

Ventura County Fire officials reported that the fire was caused by fireworks in the garage, which then spread to the attic and into the house.

"The explosions were determined to be fireworks, which resulted in the death of one person," the Simi Valley Police Department said.

"This incident is still under investigation."

The Ventura County Fire Department added in a statement that firefighters "continue to work on full extinguishment and overhaul."

The fire is the latest caused by fireworks in the state ahead of the July Fourth weekend.

In northern California, a warehouse near Sacramento storing fireworks exploded Tuesday evening. Authorities said Wednesday that seven people were unaccounted for due to the blast and fire.

