July 3, 2025 / 7:27 PM

Alleged cartel ties trigger ICE arrest of boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

By Mike Heuer
Former world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. of Mexico (pictured in 2008) was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on Wednesday and is undergoing an expedited deportation process. File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested former middleweight world champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Wednesday in Studio City, Calif., due to alleged cartel ties.

Chavez "has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives," the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release on Thursday.

"It is shocking the previous administration flagged this criminal illegal alien as a public safety threat, but chose not to prioritize his removal and let him leave and come back into our country," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

"Under President Trump, no one is above the law -- including world-famous athletes."

DHS accuses Chavez of being a "criminal illegal alien" and said the Biden administration determined he was not an immigration enforcement priority despite knowing he had been "flagged as a public safety threat."

Chavez legally entered the country on a tourist visa in August 2023 and is "believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel," which is a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to the DHS.

The tourist visa expired in February 2025, and Chavez on April 2, 2024, filed an application to become a lawful permanent resident.

His application is based on being married to a U.S. citizen, who DHS says is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through the now-dead son of cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

DHS officials said Chavez made "multiple fraudulent statements" on the application, determined he illegally was in the United States and was removable as of Friday.

Officials with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in December had notified ICE that Chavez "is an egregious public threat."

Despite the notice, the Biden administration on Jan. 3 allowed Chavez to re-enter and paroled him into the country at the San Ysidro, Calif., port of entry.

While in the United States, Chavez was arrested, charged and convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving without a license in 2012.

A district judge in 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Chavez for alleged organized criminal activities involving firearms, ammunition and explosives, according to DHS.

He also was arrested on Jan. 7, 2024, by Los Angeles Police and charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon and manufacture of a short-barreled rifle.

Chavez lost a cruiserweight boxing match against Jake Paul by unanimous decision on Saturday.

