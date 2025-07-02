Trending
U.S. News
July 2, 2025 / 12:00 PM / Updated at 5:43 AM

Diddy remains jailed while awaiting sentencing on prostitution charges

By Ian Stark & Mike Heuer
Share with X
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was found guilty on minor counts related to prostitution. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was found guilty on minor counts related to prostitution. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will remain behind bars while awaiting sentencing after a federal jury on Wednesday found him guilty of two prostitution-related charges.

The jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and innocent on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking at the U.S. District Court of Southern New York in Manhattan.

Combs' attorneys sought bail to obtain his immediate release, but Judge Arun Subramanian denied the request, CNN reported.

"The defense conceded defendant's violence in personal relationships, saying 'it happened,'" Subramanian told the court.

Related

"This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence," the judge said, adding that violence and illegal acts continued after investigators searched Combs' homes and he was aware of the investigation.

Subramanian proposed a sentencing hearing for Combs at 10 a.m. EDT on Oct. 3 but said he would be willing to move up the date if Combs' attorneys request it.

Throughout the nearly two-month-long trial, prosecutors alleged Combs used his business empire to push two people into taking part in drug-fueled, sexual activities called "freak offs."

The defense argued the sexual activities were consensual, and Combs had pleaded not guilty to the five criminal counts against him.

Each of the two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution carries a 10-year maximum sentence.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the government will request that Combs serve each sentence concurrently, which would give him a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Comey also said a pre-sentencing investigation is necessary to ensure a fair sentence is imposed, which would be done as soon as possible, CNN reported.

Lead defense attorney Marc Agnifilo wants to waive the pre-sentencing investigation to end the matter sooner.

He said the defense will argue for a sentence that is less than the maximum of 10 years per count.

Latest Headlines

House Republicans advance Trump's tax and spending cuts bill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans advance Trump's tax and spending cuts bill
July 3 (UPI) -- House Republicans advanced Donald Trump's massive tax and spending cuts bill early Thursday following a mammoth overnight marathon session.
Deportation lawsuit involving Boulder suspect's family dismissed
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Deportation lawsuit involving Boulder suspect's family dismissed
July 3 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family of the man accused of attacking a group of Jewish demonstrators in Colorado last month, paving the way for their deportation. 
7 missing after Tuesday's Calif. fireworks warehouse explosion
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
7 missing after Tuesday's Calif. fireworks warehouse explosion
July 3 (UPI) -- Seven people remain unaccounted for following Tuesday's explosion of a northern California fireworks warehouse, officials said.
Kilmar Abrego Garcia alleges he was tortured in El Salvador prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kilmar Abrego Garcia alleges he was tortured in El Salvador prison
July 3 (UPI) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was wrongfully deported in March, alleged in court documents filed Wednesday that he was tortured in an El Salvador prison.
Skydiving plane crashes off of N.J. runway; casualties reported
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Skydiving plane crashes off of N.J. runway; casualties reported
July 3 (UPI) -- A skydiving plane with 15 people aboard went off the end of a runway in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, federal authorities said. A number of casualties have been reported.
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon to erect 4th military zone along U.S.-Mexico border
July 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon is establishing a fourth military defense zone along the U.S.-Mexico border, where American soldiers can apprehend noncitizens on charges of trespassing, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Wednesday.
Savannah, Ga., mall shooting leaves at least three injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Savannah, Ga., mall shooting leaves at least three injured
July 2 (UPI) -- A shooting at a mall in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday evening left at least three people injured, police said.
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
July 2 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022, during a plea hearing on Wednesday.
Trump's efforts to expel asylum seekers at the border blocked by judge
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump's efforts to expel asylum seekers at the border blocked by judge
July 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the administration of President Donald Trump to stop implementing a proclamation to expel asylum seekers at the border that he had signed shortly after beginning his second term.
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.
July 2 (UPI) -- Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym died on Tuesday after being among three shot by several assailants on Monday night in northwest Washington, D.C.

Trending Stories

300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
300 India-based Chinese workers in Apple's Foxconn facility ordered home
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Microsoft cuts 9K jobs in 4th round of layoffs this year
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
Kohberger pleads guilty to 2022 murders of 4 Idaho college students
Trump announces trade deal with Vietnam; says deal with Japan unlikely
Trump announces trade deal with Vietnam; says deal with Japan unlikely
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies
Dalai Lama confirms plans for a successor to be chosen before he dies

Follow Us