U.S. News
July 3, 2025 / 12:27 AM

Skydiving plane crashes off off N.J. runway; casualties reported

By Darryl Coote
The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating the crash of a skydiving plane in New Jersey. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
July 3 (UPI) -- A skydiving plane with 15 people aboard went off the end of a runway in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, federal authorities said. A number of casualties have been reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Cessna 208B aircraft was departing Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown, located 52 miles southeast of Trenton, at 5:30 p.m. EDT when the incident happened.

Gloucester County Emergency Management reported it as a "multi-agency MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT" on social media.

"Downed Aircraft -- Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles the best access!" it said.

Monroe Township Mayor Gregory Wolfe said in a statement that there were 14 passengers and one pilot on the plane. Fourteen occupants have been transported to either Cooper Hospital or Inspira Hospital with injuries ranging from minor to critical. The 15th occupant refused medical treatment at the scene.

"At this time, there are fortunately no fatalities reported," he said.

"Please keep all the victims in your thoughts and prayers during this time."

Andrew Halter, with the emergency management services, told The New York Times that three people sustained critical injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

He said the aircraft had been leased to Skydive Cross Keys and had "reported engine trouble prior to the crash."

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they were investigating.

Skydive Cross Keys said on its website that it is "the largest skydiving center in the region" and is known "for high safety standards and a warm, friendly vibe."

