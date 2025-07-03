Trending
July 3, 2025 / 12:24 PM

Hakeem Jeffries launches marathon speech to delay Trump megabill

By Lisa Hornung
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has been in an hours-long speech to stall the passage of the Republican megabill. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has been in an hours-long speech to stall the passage of the Republican megabill. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI. | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries launched a marathon speech on the House floor Thursday, seeking to delay a final vote on President Donald Trump's budget and legislative agenda bill.

Jeffries, D-N.Y., began speaking at 4:52 a.m. EDT, describing frustration with the leaders of the House GOP, who only allowed one hour of debate over the more than 900-page bill.

"It had been my hope, Mr. Speaker, that we'd be able to have a robust debate, passionate support, or passionate opposition in connection with this bill. That hundreds of members on both sides of the aisle could participate in, and instead we have a limited debate where the relevant committees of jurisdiction have been given 15 minutes each on a bill of such significant magnitude as it relates to the health, the safety, and the well-being of the American people," The Hill reported that Jeffries said. "And because that debate was so limited, I feel the obligation, Mr. Speaker, to stand on this House floor and take my sweet time to tell the stories of the American people. And that's exactly what I intend to do - take my sweet time."

As the party leader, he has unlimited time on the House floor.

Jeffries spent his speaking time telling the stories of people who will be harmed by the bill, focusing on those in Republican districts and calling out the House members who represent them.

House Democrats have declined to say how long Jeffries plans to speak. As of this writing, he has spoken for seven hours.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., planned to take the floor after Jeffries, but when he continued to speak, Republicans began leaving the House floor.

Jeffries has represented New York's 8th congressional district since 2013.

