July 3, 2025 / 2:06 PM

Two minors charged in Georgia mall shooting

By Ian Stark
July 3 (UPI) -- Two minors were charged Thursday in connection with a shooting at a shopping center in Georgia.

Police in Savannah have confirmed two juveniles have been charged with possession of a firearm under the age of 18, but no arrests have been made.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones said in a press conference Thursday that she "is sending a specific message to each and every person involved in the shooting yesterday. We will find you, we will see you, we will prosecute you, to the fullest extent of the law."

Gunfire broke out Wednesday at the Oglethorpe Mall around 5:45 p.m. The mall announced on its website Thursday that it will remain closed for the day, although select stores may be open. A related police investigation remains active at the mall.

The two people charged in the case are among three who have been hospitalized with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Seven people were injured in total as a result of the incident.

Chatham Area Transit Authority bus service had been suspended to the mall but announced at approximately 11 a.m. EDT Thursday that service has been restored.

