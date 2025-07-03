U.S. lifts export bans on chip software to China

July 3 (UPI) -- The United States lifted export restrictions on exports of chip design software to China, a trio of chip design software companies said.

Synopsys, Cadence and Siemens announced in separate statements that they had been informed by the U.S. Department of Commerce that restrictions imposed in May, requiring the companies to obtain licenses before exporting software and other semiconductor technology to China, had been lifted.

"As a result, Siemens has restored full access to software and technology classified under Export Control Classification Numbers (ECCNs) 3D991 and 3E991, subject to applicable export control laws and regulations and we have resumed sales and support to Chinese customers," Siemens said in a statement.

Synopsys and Cadence both stated they were also working to restore access to the previously restricted products.

Shares of Synopsys were up 6%, while Cadence stocks rose 7% on Robinhood in overnight trading after announcing the restrictions had been lifted.

The export restrictions were put in place in response to China tightened restrictions on rare earth exports.

However, the two nations formalized a trade agreement last week, under which China would restart exporting rare earth minerals to the United States, who would in turn lift its export chips software and ethane restrictions, among other items.