July 2, 2025 / 11:14 PM

Savannah, Ga., mall shooting leaves at least three injured

By Adam Schrader
July 2 (UPI) -- A shooting at a mall in Savannah, Ga., on Wednesday evening left at least three people injured, police said.

The Savannah Police Department shared on social media that officers had responded to a shooting at the Oglethorpe Mall. Authorities said reports of the shooting came in around 5:43 p.m. EDT.

"There is not an active threat at this time," police said. "The mall has been evacuated."

Police said there were three victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, one of whom was a child. Three additional people were transported by emergency responders to a local hospital for "non-gunshot-related" medical complications.

The Savannah chapter of the International Association of Firefighters labor union said in a statement that firefighters were also dispatched to assist with patient care. The IAFF Savannah Firefighters indicated that a hazardous materials team was later dispatched.

"Fire personnel are still on location tending to any additional patients and occupants who are still stuck within the building," the IAFF Savannah Firefighters said around 7:47 p.m. "Police personnel are still methodically clearing the building and removing patrons in the safest way possible."

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called news about the Savannah shooting "devastating" in a statement.

"My office is monitoring the situation closely and we're in touch with local law enforcement," he said. "We stand ready to support them with whatever they need."

