House intern dies after Monday night shooting in Washington, D.C.

July 2 (UPI) -- Congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym died on Tuesday after being among three shot by several assailants on Monday night in northwest Washington, D.C.

Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, became an intern for Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., in June. He was shot outside the Mt. Vernon Square Metro Station, WJLA reported.

Metropolitan Police responded to gunshots shortly before 10:30 p.m. EDT on the 1200 block of 7th Street N.W. and found Tarpinian-Jachym unconscious and two other shooting victims who were conscious, Roll Call reported.

A 16-year-old male and an adult female are the other two shooting victims in what police said was a targeted attack.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street Northwest and began firing at a group," Metro Police said in a statement, as reported by Roll Call.

The police recovered the vehicle used in the attack and are searching for suspects.

Investigators don't think Tarpinian-Jachym was the shooters' intended target.

All three shooting victims were transported to area hospitals, but Tarpinian-Jachym died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Although he only had been an intern for a month, Estes spoke highly of Tarpinian-Jachym.

"I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile," said Estes on Wednesday in a news release from him and his wife, Susan.

"We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas' 4th District and the country," Estes continued. "Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time."

Tarpinian-Jachym was a resident of Granby, Mass., and was scheduled to start his senior year at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in the fall, Estes said.

He was majoring in finance with a minor in political science.

The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling (202)727-9099 or by texting tips to 50411.