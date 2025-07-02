Trending
U.S. News
July 2, 2025 / 11:40 AM

Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses state's 1849 abortion law

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Anti abortion protesters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, July 15, 2024. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday invalidated an 1849 state law banning nearly all abortions in the state. File Photo by Paul Beaty/UPI
Anti abortion protesters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, July 15, 2024. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday invalidated an 1849 state law banning nearly all abortions in the state. File Photo by Paul Beaty/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a ruling that invalidated an 1849 state law banning nearly all abortions and said Wisconsin women will continue to have access to critical abortion-related health services.

The 4-3 ruling by the Democratic-controlled state supreme court upheld a December 2023 decision by Dane County Judge Diane Schlipper in Kaul v. Urmanski that says Wisconsin's strict abortion law did not apply to voluntary abortions, but did to feticide.

Justice Rebecca Dallet argued in the court's majority opinion that the state effectively repealed its own 176-year-old law when lawmakers passed additional laws that regulated abortion access in Wisconsin, which was backed up in the lawsuit by state Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Dallet said the case was about "giving effect to 50 years' worth of laws passed by the legislature about virtually every aspect of abortion, including where, when, and how healthcare providers may lawfully perform abortions."

Related

But she added that the state's legislature, "as the people's representatives, remains free to change the laws with respect to abortion in the future.

Then-Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, later appointed as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services from 2001-2005 under former President George W. Bush, told UPI in 1990 that he would sign a bill that mandates minors seek parental consent for an abortion.

But Wednesday's ruling by the state's high court now ends statewide uncertainty over the issue after the U.S. Supreme Court's 2022 ruling struck down the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to abortion.

However, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, a member of its conservative minority, was critical of the court's majority opinion.

On Wednesday, Bradley wrote that her colleagues erased "a law it does not like, making four lawyers sitting on the state's highest court more powerful than the People's representatives in the legislature."

Notably, this year's Wisconsin Supreme Court race saw national attention when then-White House DOGE adviser Elon Musk drew the ire of Kaul, the state's chief law enforcement officer, after Musk directly got involved in a push to elect conservative Brad Schimel in the court race Musk said had the "destiny of humanity" at stake.

"Any remaining doubt over whether the majority's decisions are motivated by the policy predilections of its members has been extinguished by its feeble attempt to justify a raw exercise of political power," stated Bradley.

"The majority not only does violence to a single statute; it defies the People's sovereignty," she wrote.

Latest Headlines

ADP: Private sector jobs unexpectedly fall by 33,000 in June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP: Private sector jobs unexpectedly fall by 33,000 in June
July 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of people lost their jobs in June, yet those still employed saw a pay gain.
President's war powers rest on 'uneasy balance' with Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President's war powers rest on 'uneasy balance' with Congress
July 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's decision to order the bombings of three nuclear sites in Iran has heightened concern about the United States entering another war in the Middle East.
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit
July 2 (UPI) -- Paramount has reached a settlement with Donald Trump, who sued CBS News for $20 billion over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.
20 states challenge HHS' transfer of Medicaid data to DHS
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
20 states challenge HHS' transfer of Medicaid data to DHS
July 2 (UPI) -- The lawsuit states that on June 13, the plaintiff states learned that HHS had transferred to DHS en mass Medicaid files from California, Illinois and Washington.
U.S. blacklists Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider
July 2 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted a Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider, two affiliated companies and four of its leaders accused of aiding bad actors in evading detection as they conduct cybercrimes.
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
July 2 (UPI) -- A warehouse storing fireworks outside of Sacramento, Calif., exploded Tuesday evening, according to authorities, who said the facility was still on fire.
UPenn agrees to Trump admin.'s ban on transgender women athletes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UPenn agrees to Trump admin.'s ban on transgender women athletes
July 1 (UPI) -- The University of Pennsylvania and the federal government have reached an agreement that the Ivy League school will adhere to the Trump administration's ban on transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
SBA approves Gov. Newsom's disaster relief request after LA protests
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
SBA approves Gov. Newsom's disaster relief request after LA protests
July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for disaster relief following last month's riots in downtown Los Angeles, the Small Business Administration announced Tuesday.
2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States
July 1 (UPI) -- Two Chinese nationals made separate appearances in federal courts on Tuesday to face charges accusing them of acting as agents for the Chinese government.
Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths in 2024 than any year in more than five decades.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire

Follow Us