July 2, 2025 / 4:21 AM

U.S. blacklists Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider

By Darryl Coote
The U.S. Treasury under Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday sanctioned a Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
July 2 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted a Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider, two affiliated companies and four of its leaders accused of aiding bad actors in evading detection as they conduct cybercrimes.

Aeza Group is accused of providing its services to ransomware and malware groups, including Medusa and Lumma infostealer operators, who have employed the hosting services provider to target the U.S. defense industrial base and technology companies, among a slew of others.

According to the Treasury, Aeza Group sells its services to these malign actors who are given access to specialized servers and other computer infrastructure to help them disseminate their criminal software without detection.

"Cybercriminals continue to rely heavily on BPH service providers like Aeza Group to facilitate disruptive ransomware attacks, steal U.S. technology and sell black-market drugs," Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley Smith said in a statement.

Along with Aeza Group its British branch, Aeza International, was also blacklisted Tuesday. The Treasury said Aeza Group uses Aeza International to lease IP addresses to cybercriminals.

Aeza Logistic and Cloud Solutions were also sanctioned for being Russia-based subsidiaries of Aeza Group.

Individuals sanctioned were listed as Arsenii Aleksandrovich Penze, CEO and one-third owner of Aeza Group, Yurri Meruzhanovich Bozoyan, general director and one-third owner of Aeza Group, Vladimir Vyacheslavovich Gast, technical director of Aeza Group, and Igor Anatolyevich Knyazev, a one-third owner of Aeza Group.

The Treasury acknowledged Britain for its assistance that led to the designation of Aeza International.

"Treasury, in close coordination with the UK and other international partners, remains resolved to expose the critical nodes, infrastructure and individuals that underpin this criminal ecosystem," Smith said.

The blacklisting comes after the United States, Australia and Britain jointly sanctioned Russia-based bulletproof hosting service provider Zservers in February.

