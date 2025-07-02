July 2 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was convicted on counts related to prostitution.

Throughout the nearly two-month-long trial, prosecutors alleged Combs used his business empire to push two people into taking part in drug-fueled, sexual undertakings which have been called "freak offs," but while the defense didn't deny the existence of these events, it claimed the activities were consensual.

He had pleaded not guilty to all of five criminal counts against him and was absolved on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Jurors did however find Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage prostitution, each of which carries a 10-year maximum sentence. Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the government will request a 20-year maximum sentence for him, which means Combs would serve each sentence concurrently.

Prosecutors have also asked that Combs remain in custody and are preparing their arguments as the defense is seeking bail for him.

The judge will receive their submissions at 1 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.