Trending
U.S. News
July 2, 2025 / 12:00 PM

Diddy acquitted of racketeering, sex trafficking; found guilty on prostituion charges

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was found guilty on minor counts related to prostitution. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Sean 'Diddy' Combs was acquitted Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was found guilty on minor counts related to prostitution. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs was found not guilty Wednesday on racketeering and sex trafficking charges but was convicted on counts related to prostitution.

Throughout the nearly two-month-long trial, prosecutors alleged Combs used his business empire to push two people into taking part in drug-fueled, sexual undertakings which have been called "freak offs," but while the defense didn't deny the existence of these events, it claimed the activities were consensual.

He had pleaded not guilty to all of five criminal counts against him and was absolved on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

Jurors did however find Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage prostitution, each of which carries a 10-year maximum sentence. Prosecutor Maurene Comey said the government will request a 20-year maximum sentence for him, which means Combs would serve each sentence concurrently.

Prosecutors have also asked that Combs remain in custody and are preparing their arguments as the defense is seeking bail for him.

The judge will receive their submissions at 1 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses state's 1849 abortion law
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court tosses state's 1849 abortion law
July 2 (UPI) -- Wisconsin's Supreme Court issued a ruling that invalidated an 1849 state law banning nearly all abortions, and said Wisconsin women will continue to have access to critical abortion-related health services.
ADP: Private sector jobs unexpectedly fall by 33,000 in June
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ADP: Private sector jobs unexpectedly fall by 33,000 in June
July 2 (UPI) -- Thousands of people lost their jobs in June, yet those still employed saw a pay gain.
President's war powers rest on 'uneasy balance' with Congress
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President's war powers rest on 'uneasy balance' with Congress
July 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's decision to order the bombings of three nuclear sites in Iran has heightened concern about the United States entering another war in the Middle East.
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Paramount reaches settlement in Trump's CBS News lawsuit
July 2 (UPI) -- Paramount has reached a settlement with Donald Trump, who sued CBS News for $20 billion over the editing of a 60 Minutes interview with his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.
20 states challenge HHS' transfer of Medicaid data to DHS
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
20 states challenge HHS' transfer of Medicaid data to DHS
July 2 (UPI) -- The lawsuit states that on June 13, the plaintiff states learned that HHS had transferred to DHS en mass Medicaid files from California, Illinois and Washington.
U.S. blacklists Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider
July 2 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted a Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider, two affiliated companies and four of its leaders accused of aiding bad actors in evading detection as they conduct cybercrimes.
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
July 2 (UPI) -- A warehouse storing fireworks outside of Sacramento, Calif., exploded Tuesday evening, according to authorities, who said the facility was still on fire.
UPenn agrees to Trump admin.'s ban on transgender women athletes
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UPenn agrees to Trump admin.'s ban on transgender women athletes
July 1 (UPI) -- The University of Pennsylvania and the federal government have reached an agreement that the Ivy League school will adhere to the Trump administration's ban on transgender athletes competing in women's sports.
SBA approves Gov. Newsom's disaster relief request after LA protests
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
SBA approves Gov. Newsom's disaster relief request after LA protests
July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for disaster relief following last month's riots in downtown Los Angeles, the Small Business Administration announced Tuesday.
2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States
July 1 (UPI) -- Two Chinese nationals made separate appearances in federal courts on Tuesday to face charges accusing them of acting as agents for the Chinese government.

Trending Stories

Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire
Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire

Follow Us