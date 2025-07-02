Judge: DHS can't cancel scheduled protections for Haitians

July 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge blocked the Trump administration Wednesday from ceasing deportation protections for Haitians before the date set to do so under the Biden administration.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian Cogan ruled U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem could not issue a revision of a decision by her predecessor that had provided Haitians Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, until February of next year.

The TPS status for Haitians had been extended in July of 2024 for 18 months under former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas during the Biden administration due to natural catastrophes that included an earthquake, flooding, landslides and a cholera outbreak, but also because of "gang violence, political unrest and corruption," according to Judge Cogan's ruling.

Noem announced last week the protections for Haitians were being terminated and would end as of September 2.

The legal term for Noem's actions is called a "partial vacatur," and Cogan ruled the "partial vacatur of Haiti's TPS designation was unlawful."

However, the partial vacatur has only been postponed, as the judge has also ordered the plaintiffs to "show cause within 14 days why their remaining claims should not be dismissed as moot."

The U.S. State Department currently has a Travel Advisory in place for Haiti that dates back to September of last year which puts the country at a "Do Not Travel" level due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and limited health care."

The department did also post last month that while domestic commercial air travel has resumed in Haiti, American citizens there should only fly out of the country "when they feel it is safe to do so."