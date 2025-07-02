Trending
July 2, 2025 / 1:19 AM

Fireworks warehouse near Sacramento explodes, ignites large fire

By Darryl Coote
July 2 (UPI) -- A warehouse storing fireworks outside of Sacramento, Calif., exploded Tuesday evening, according to authorities, who said the facility was still on fire.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said the warehouse is located near the small California town of Esparto, about 36 miles northwest of Sacramento.

"We urge everyone to avoid the area so fire crews and emergency responders can safely do their work," the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook.

"At this time, the cause of the explosion remains unknown."

Authorities have issued a 1-mile evacuation zone surrounding the warehouse.

Aerial video of the incident captured by local station KCRA 3 shows flames burning through the roof of the warehouse as large spot fires burn on the compound. When it exploded, a large fireball was ejected into the air followed by fireworks and smoke.

Curtis Lawrence, fire chief of the Esparto Fire Protection District, told reporters during a Tuesday night press briefing that they responded to calls of an explosion at the warehouse at 5:50 p.m. PDT.

He said they believe that a large fire, which ignited at one warehouse facility on the compound, spread, causing numerous spot fires in the area, burning a total of approximately 80 acres.

He would not state whether there were any casualties.

CalFire's Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit is investigating, but the local sheriff's office said it has not opened a criminal investigation, at least not at this time.

This is a developing story.

