July 1, 2025 / 10:25 PM

SBA approves Gov. Newsom's disaster relief request after LA protests

By Sheri Walsh
Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), announced Tuesday that SBA has approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for disaster relief assistance to help small businesses in downtown Los Angeles following last month's protests. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI
Kelly Loeffler, administrator of the US Small Business Administration (SBA), announced Tuesday that SBA has approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for disaster relief assistance to help small businesses in downtown Los Angeles following last month's protests. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI

July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has approved California Gov. Gavin Newsom's request for disaster relief following last month's riots in downtown Los Angeles, the Small Business Administration announced Tuesday.

President Donald Trump and SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler approved the state's Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration that will allow small businesses to apply for up to $2 million in low-interest EIDL loans.

"Gavin Newsom let the migrant mob torch Los Angeles," Loeffler wrote Tuesday in a post on X.

"Now he's asking SBA for disaster relief to fix an estimated $1 billion in damage. It's another Newsom crisis that POTUS is cleaning up for law-abiding citizens and small businesses."

SBA disaster assistance teams are also providing on-the-ground support to those impacted, according to Loeffler.

Hundreds were arrested last month for looting and vandalism at dozens of businesses after days of protests directed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

During the riots, the Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops to help law enforcement officers, who called the "unlawful and dangerous behavior" a "concerning escalation" after demonstrators flooded LA streets and freeways.

Newsom blamed Trump's decision to call up the National Guard for creating the escalation, calling it a "breach of state sovereignty."

"We didn't have a problem until Trump got involved," Newsom said on June 8. "This is a serious breach of state sovereignty -- inflaming tensions while pulling resources from where they're actually needed."

Days later, Trump accused Newsom of failing to protect communities and said without the intervention, Los Angeles "would be burning to the ground right now."

Newsom has not commented on California's disaster relief approval.

"Gov. Newsom allowed a mob to rampage Los Angeles -- standing with violent rioters, paid protesters and criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens. Despite an estimated $1 billion in damage, he refused federal relief for weeks, insisting that the riots were peaceful even as small business owners stood in the rubble," said Loeffler.

"Although the SBA has approved California's disaster relief request and will begin delivering immediate aid to the innocent victims, Gov. Newsom must take accountability for his state-sanctioned crisis."

2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 Chinese nationals charged with spying in the United States
July 1 (UPI) -- Two Chinese nationals made separate appearances in federal courts on Tuesday to face charges accusing them of acting as agents for the Chinese government.
Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths in 2024 than any year in more than five decades.
Sean Combs jurors stuck on one charge, will resume deliberations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Sean Combs jurors stuck on one charge, will resume deliberations
July 1 (UPI) -- Jurors reached verdicts on four counts against Sean "Diddy" Combs but are continuing to deliberate a racketeering conspiracy charge against the former rapper and music mogul.
State Department reps attend nuclear forensics meeting in Italy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Department reps attend nuclear forensics meeting in Italy
July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. State Department representatives met with nuclear forensic scientists from around the world Tuesday at this year's annual Nuclear Forensics International Technical Working Group meeting in Italy.
Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters
July 1 (UPI) -- The FBI will have a new headquarters at the Ronald Reagan Building Complex in the nation's capital instead of building a new facility in a suburb.
Keep pets calm during July 4th fireworks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Keep pets calm during July 4th fireworks
With a little planning, pet owners can ensure their furry family members have a safe and less stressful Independence Day.
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
July 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Swaggart, the Louisiana preacher who built one of the largest televangelist ministries in the 1980s before becoming embroiled in a sex scandal, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
Tesla stock falls amid Trump deportation threats directed at Elon Musk
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tesla stock falls amid Trump deportation threats directed at Elon Musk
July 1 (UPI) -- The share prices for Tesla stock tumbled on Tuesday after President Donald Trump suggested the federal government might end its electric vehicle subsidies and deport owner Elon Musk.
Nation's top climate science assessments removed from federal websites
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Nation's top climate science assessments removed from federal websites
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has shut down a federal website that hosted congressionally mandated national climate assessments, which were the government's preeminent reports on climate change impacts, risks and responses.
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
July 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility for those being detained ahead of deportations ahead of its opening in Florida on Tuesday morning.

