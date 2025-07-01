Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90

July 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Swaggart, the Louisiana preacher who built one of the largest televangelist ministries in the 1980s before becoming embroiled in a sex scandal, died Tuesday at the age of 90.

Swaggart never regained consciousness after he suffered a heart attack on Father's Day, according to Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, which still operates out of Baton Rouge.

"Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day," the church wrote in a post, announcing his death.

During the height of Swaggart's televised ministry during the 1980s, the televangelist reached more than 2 million Christians in 145 countries around the world and generated nearly $142 million annually.

Swaggart was dubbed the "King of Honky Tonk Heaven" by Newsweek and called "the most charismatic televangelist of the 20th century" in 1986, before he was caught in an adultery scandal two years later.

In 1988, Swaggart made a tearful confession to his congregation during a live television broadcast, saying, "I have sinned."

"I have sinned against you, my Lord," Swaggart said, "and I would ask that your precious blood would wash and cleanse every stain until it is in the seas of God's forgetfulness, never to be remembered against me."

The Assembly of God church defrocked Swaggart, who continued preaching without a denomination.

Three years later, Swaggart was caught with another prostitute but refused to apologize to his dwindling congregation, saying, "The Lord told me it's flat none of your business."

Swaggart proceeded to blame Satan and called his second scandal a spiritual warfare that involved demonic attacks against him. His scandals became a case study after his ministry lost 80% of its viewers, all of its 7,000-member congregation and most of its donations.

According to a 2019 Gallup poll, confidence in church or organized religions dropped from a high of 68% in the mid-1970s and 66% in the 1980s down to 36%. According to the survey, the drop was fueled by the sexual abuse scandals in the Catholic Church and the fall of popular ministers, including Jim Bakker and Jimmy Swaggart.

Growing up, Swaggart shared two famous cousins, including rock 'n' roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis and country music star Mickey Gilley. He shared his Pentecostal faith with his grandmother and decided to pair gospel music with preaching on the back roads of Louisiana.

As a gospel artist, Swaggart sold more than 15 million records globally and was nominated for a Grammy. He also wrote nearly 50 Christian books.

Swaggart became ordained as a full minister in the Assemblies of God church in 1960 and launched a telecast in 1973. His church, Jimmy Swaggart World Ministries, bought more than 200 acres of land in Baton Rouge, where he built a 7,500-seat church, dormitories, warehouses and television production studios.

After the scandals, Swaggart turned to his real estate holdings to keep his ministry alive.

On Tuesday, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry honored Swaggart in a post on X.

"Rest in peace to Rev. Jimmy Swaggart. He devoted much of his life to bringing people to Christ. Our prayers go out to the Swaggart family during this difficult time."

