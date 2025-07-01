Trending
U.S. News
July 1, 2025 / 7:24 PM

State Department reps attend nuclear forensics meeting in Italy

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
A handout photo by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly shows inside Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Iran, in November 2019. U.S. airstrikes recently weakened Iran's nuclear program and, last week, the State Department said it was committed to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, as well. Both endeavors would rely heavily on accurate nuclear forensic knowledge and expertise, which is the focus of this year's annual Nuclear Forensics International Technical Working Group meeting in Italy. EPA-EFE FILE HANDOUT PHOTO
1 of 2 | A handout photo by the Iran Atomic Energy Organization reportedly shows inside Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, in Fordow, Iran, in November 2019. U.S. airstrikes recently weakened Iran's nuclear program and, last week, the State Department said it was committed to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea, as well. Both endeavors would rely heavily on accurate nuclear forensic knowledge and expertise, which is the focus of this year's annual Nuclear Forensics International Technical Working Group meeting in Italy. EPA-EFE FILE HANDOUT PHOTO

July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. State Department representatives met with nuclear forensic scientists from around the world Tuesday at this year's annual Nuclear Forensics International Technical Working Group meeting in Italy.

The meeting, taking place in Bologna during record heat throughout much of Europe, comes nine days after the United States launched B-2 bomber airstrikes on three nuclear enrichment sites in Iran.

While President Donald Trump said the airstrikes "obliterated" the facilities, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief said the damage only set back Iran's nuclear program by a few months.

The State Department released a statement Tuesday, outlining the meeting with no specifics or reference to last month's strikes.

Related

"Nuclear forensics, the scientific analysis of nuclear materials, deters nuclear terrorism and ensures public safety by identifying the origin and history of nuclear materials," the statement read.

The State Department's Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation was involved in planning this week's meeting after having co-chaired the full-working group and all five ITWG task groups.

The ITWG has met for nearly 30 years "to make the world safer through the advancement of nuclear forensics best practices."

This year's meeting involves more than 80 experts from 30 countries discussing new developments, in an effort to grow international cooperation "in nuclear forensics exercise and capability development."

While U.S. airstrikes weakened Iran's nuclear program, Iran is not the only country targeted for denuclearization. Last week, the State Department said it was committed to the "complete denuclearization" of North Korea.

"President Trump, in his first term, made significant outreach to North Korea," said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

"They've got their own nuclear program in North Korea and we remain committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea," she said. "That remains a commitment."

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths in 2024 than any year in more than five decades.
Sean Combs jurors stuck on one charge, will resume deliberations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sean Combs jurors stuck on one charge, will resume deliberations
July 1 (UPI) -- Jurors reached verdicts on four counts against Sean "Diddy" Combs but are continuing to deliberate a racketeering conspiracy charge against the former rapper and music mogul.
Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters
July 1 (UPI) -- The FBI will have a new headquarters at the Ronald Reagan Building Complex in the nation's capital instead of building a new facility in a suburb.
Keep pets calm during July 4th fireworks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Keep pets calm during July 4th fireworks
With a little planning, pet owners can ensure their furry family members have a safe and less stressful Independence Day.
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
July 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Swaggart, the Louisiana preacher who built one of the largest televangelist ministries in the 1980s before becoming embroiled in a sex scandal, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
Tesla stock falls amid Trump deportation threats directed at Elon Musk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla stock falls amid Trump deportation threats directed at Elon Musk
July 1 (UPI) -- The share prices for Tesla stock tumbled on Tuesday after President Donald Trump suggested the federal government might end its electric vehicle subsidies and deport owner Elon Musk.
Nation's top climate science assessments removed from federal websites
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nation's top climate science assessments removed from federal websites
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has shut down a federal website that hosted congressionally mandated national climate assessments, which were the government's preeminent reports on climate change impacts, risks and responses.
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
July 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility for those being detained ahead of deportations ahead of its opening in Florida on Tuesday morning.
House to take immediate action on Senate-approved budget bill
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House to take immediate action on Senate-approved budget bill
July 1 (UPI) -- Although Vice President JD Vance's arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, it is unclear if GOP senators may see some sort of finish line for the ongoing vote-a-rama session in regard to President Donald Trump's legisla
U.S. having worst tornado season in 14 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. having worst tornado season in 14 years
The 2025 tornado season is the most active in the United States in more than a decade, with more preliminary tornado reports by the end of June than in any year since 2011.

Trending Stories

Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified

Follow Us