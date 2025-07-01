Trending
U.S. News
July 1, 2025 / 7:48 PM

Sean Combs jurors stuck on one charge, will resume deliberations

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Media scramble outside Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial at the federal courthouse in New York City, where the jury reached verdicts on four of five counts on Tuesday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 3 | Media scramble outside Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial at the federal courthouse in New York City, where the jury reached verdicts on four of five counts on Tuesday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Jurors reached verdicts on four counts against Sean "Diddy" Combs but are continuing to deliberate a racketeering conspiracy charge against the former rapper and music mogul.

The jurors at U.S. District Court of Southern New York in Manhattan on Tuesday informed trial Judge Arun Subramanian they have reached agreement on verdicts on two counts each on sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution charges, The New York Times reported.

Some jurors remain strongly divided on the racketeering conspiracy charge, and Subramanian asked the jury to continue deliberating.

He read part of his jury instructions that say, "no juror should surrender his or her conscientious beliefs for the purpose of returning a unanimous verdict."

Related

The jury of eight men and four women ended deliberations for the day at 4:18 p.m. EDT, according to the Times.

Jurors will return to the courtroom to resume deliberations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Although the jury has reached verdicts on four counts, they aren't official until announced in the courtroom, and jurors could change their minds.

Combs, 55, huddled with his attorney as the judge and jury entered the room and shared the jurors' note with his legal team.

U.S. Attorney for Southern New York Damian Williams accuses Combs of running a criminal enterprise from 2008 until his arrest in September.

Combs allegedly "led a criminal enterprise that existed to facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women, to protect his reputation and to conceal his conduct," Williams said in a news release on Sept. 17.

The federal indictment against Combs accuses him of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others while leading a racketeering conspiracy that engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and has been jailed since his arrest in September.

Each sex-trafficking count carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and each count of transportation for purposes of prostitution carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The racketeering conspiracy charge has a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Williams says Combs forced women to participate in "freak offs" that sometimes lasted for several days and required them to engage in sex with male prostitutes, some of whom were brought across state lines.

Combs allegedly supplied narcotics and arranged, directed and often recorded the sex acts and used the recordings, along with violence and intimidation, to coerce several women to participate by threatening to release the recordings.

Williams also accuses Combs of assaulting women, including striking, punching, dragging, kicking and throwing objects at them.

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Coast Guard reports fewest boating deaths in more than 50 years
July 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday that there were fewer boating deaths in 2024 than any year in more than five decades.
State Department reps attend nuclear forensics meeting in Italy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
State Department reps attend nuclear forensics meeting in Italy
July 1 (UPI) -- U.S. State Department representatives met with nuclear forensic scientists from around the world Tuesday at this year's annual Nuclear Forensics International Technical Working Group meeting in Italy.
Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters
July 1 (UPI) -- The FBI will have a new headquarters at the Ronald Reagan Building Complex in the nation's capital instead of building a new facility in a suburb.
Keep pets calm during July 4th fireworks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Keep pets calm during July 4th fireworks
With a little planning, pet owners can ensure their furry family members have a safe and less stressful Independence Day.
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart dies at age 90
July 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Swaggart, the Louisiana preacher who built one of the largest televangelist ministries in the 1980s before becoming embroiled in a sex scandal, died Tuesday at the age of 90.
Tesla stock falls amid Trump deportation threats directed at Elon Musk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla stock falls amid Trump deportation threats directed at Elon Musk
July 1 (UPI) -- The share prices for Tesla stock tumbled on Tuesday after President Donald Trump suggested the federal government might end its electric vehicle subsidies and deport owner Elon Musk.
Nation's top climate science assessments removed from federal websites
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Nation's top climate science assessments removed from federal websites
WASHINGTON, July 1 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has shut down a federal website that hosted congressionally mandated national climate assessments, which were the government's preeminent reports on climate change impacts, risks and responses.
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
July 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured the "Alligator Alcatraz" detention facility for those being detained ahead of deportations ahead of its opening in Florida on Tuesday morning.
House to take immediate action on Senate-approved budget bill
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
House to take immediate action on Senate-approved budget bill
July 1 (UPI) -- Although Vice President JD Vance's arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning, it is unclear if GOP senators may see some sort of finish line for the ongoing vote-a-rama session in regard to President Donald Trump's legisla
U.S. having worst tornado season in 14 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. having worst tornado season in 14 years
The 2025 tornado season is the most active in the United States in more than a decade, with more preliminary tornado reports by the end of June than in any year since 2011.

Trending Stories

Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
Australia arrests childcare worker; 1,200 children urged to get tested
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Three killed as Ukraine strikes Russian military plant
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Heat wave sweeps across Europe as the Eiffel Tower closes
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Trump, DeSantis tour Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz'
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified
Deceased gunman who ambushed Idaho firefighters identified

Follow Us