Trending
U.S. News
July 1, 2025 / 1:00 AM

China's Luckin Coffee opens first U.S. locations in New York City

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Chinese coffee chain retailer Luckin Coffee entered the U.S. market Monday with two locations in New York City. The coffee chain, which is cashless and uses a mobile app, charges an average of 30% less than Starbucks for its coffee. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE
Chinese coffee chain retailer Luckin Coffee entered the U.S. market Monday with two locations in New York City. The coffee chain, which is cashless and uses a mobile app, charges an average of 30% less than Starbucks for its coffee. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Starbucks got some heated competition Monday as China's largest coffee chain Luckin Coffee opened its first two locations in the United States.

Luckin Coffee, which has more than 22,000 locations in China and Singapore, opened both U.S. stores in New York City, with one in Greenwich Village and the other in NoMad. No word on whether the Xiamen, China-based chain, plans to expand to more U.S. locations.

Luckin, which was founded in 2017, features cashless payments and takeout booths for its coffee and other beverages that average about 30% cheaper than its competitor Starbucks. Within two years of serving up brew, Luckins overtook Starbucks in China.

In New York City, Luckin may have to make some changes to comply with the city's cashless business ban, as well as U.S. coffee tastes. According to its website, it serves up single-origin espresso, signature lattes, matcha and fruity Americanos.

The Chinese chain also touts its affordability and efficiency with a mobile app that is "completely changing the traditional coffee business mode."

Luckin celebrated its venture into the United States on Monday with a $1.99 first drink for New Yorkers, who used the app, and a social media post with animated Luckin coffee cups as they take over dozens of New York yellow cabs.

"NYC, you're luckin now," the company wrote.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump appeals order striking down EO targeting Perkins Coie
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump appeals order striking down EO targeting Perkins Coie
July 1 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is appealing a federal judge's order striking down a President Donald Trump executive order targeting the law firm of former political opponent Hillary Clinton.
Trump signs EO ending most U.S. sanctions on Syria
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump signs EO ending most U.S. sanctions on Syria
June 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday afternoon removing many U.S. sanctions levied against Syria.
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
June 30 (UPI) -- The Senate is holding a marathon amendment voting session Monday after Republicans advanced President Donald Trump's legislative agenda over the weekend. A final vote on the bill is not expected anytime soon.
Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to quadruple murder
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty to quadruple murder
June 30 (UPI) -- Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in 2022, has agreed to plead guilty and avoid the death penalty, according to court documents and one of the victim's families.
Girl, man rescued after going overboard on Disney cruise ship
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Girl, man rescued after going overboard on Disney cruise ship
June 30 (UPI) -- A young girl and a man, believed to be her father, were rescued Sunday after they went overboard into the ocean off of a Disney cruise ship, as it set sail from the Bahamas.
Democrat Dwight Evans, GOP Don Bacon won't seek House re-election
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Democrat Dwight Evans, GOP Don Bacon won't seek House re-election
June 30 (UPI) -- Two U.S. House members -- Democrat Dwight Evans and Republican Don Bacon -- announced Monday they will not seek a third term in 2026 after both have served since 2016.
B-2 bomber pilots to be honored at White House Fourth of July celebration
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
B-2 bomber pilots to be honored at White House Fourth of July celebration
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. pilots of the B-2 bombers, that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities this month, will be honored by President Donald Trump at the White House on the Fourth of July.
Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jurors to resume deliberations Tuesday in Sean 'Diddy' Combs trial
June 30 (UPI) -- Jurors in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial deliberated for about five hours Monday and will resume Tuesday in the official court proceedings in Manhattan ended last week.
USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USDA to resume livestock imports from Mexico after screwworm fears
June 30 (UPI) -- Imports of livestock from Mexico will resume in phases starting next week after a ban in May at ports of entry because of fear of the spread of New World screwworm, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday.
Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court tells lower courts to revisit pro-transgender decisions
June 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ordered lower courts to review appellate decisions involving transgender people after the justices' ruling last week banned gender-affirming care for minors.

Trending Stories

Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Supreme Court declines American Airlines partnership with JetBlue
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Canada rescinds Digital Services Tax to restart U.S. trade talks
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
Senate moves toward final vote on Trump budget bill
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
Humanist conference relocates, citing U.S. religious nationalism
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal
Home Depot buys bulding product distributor GMS in $4.3B deal

Follow Us