China's Luckin Coffee opens first U.S. locations in New York City

Chinese coffee chain retailer Luckin Coffee entered the U.S. market Monday with two locations in New York City. The coffee chain, which is cashless and uses a mobile app, charges an average of 30% less than Starbucks for its coffee. File Photo by Wu Hong/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Starbucks got some heated competition Monday as China's largest coffee chain Luckin Coffee opened its first two locations in the United States.

Luckin Coffee, which has more than 22,000 locations in China and Singapore, opened both U.S. stores in New York City, with one in Greenwich Village and the other in NoMad. No word on whether the Xiamen, China-based chain, plans to expand to more U.S. locations.

Luckin, which was founded in 2017, features cashless payments and takeout booths for its coffee and other beverages that average about 30% cheaper than its competitor Starbucks. Within two years of serving up brew, Luckins overtook Starbucks in China.

In New York City, Luckin may have to make some changes to comply with the city's cashless business ban, as well as U.S. coffee tastes. According to its website, it serves up single-origin espresso, signature lattes, matcha and fruity Americanos.

The Chinese chain also touts its affordability and efficiency with a mobile app that is "completely changing the traditional coffee business mode."

Luckin celebrated its venture into the United States on Monday with a $1.99 first drink for New Yorkers, who used the app, and a social media post with animated Luckin coffee cups as they take over dozens of New York yellow cabs.

"NYC, you're luckin now," the company wrote.