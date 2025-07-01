Trending
July 1, 2025 / 10:26 AM

Lululemon sues Costco for selling knockoffs of its clothing line

By Andrew Sookdeo
Lululemon is suing Costco for selling “confusingly similar” items of its clothing line.Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Lululemon is suing Costco for selling “confusingly similar” items of its clothing line.Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 1 (UPI) -- Lululemon sued Costco for selling "confusingly similar" items of its clothing line.

In a lawsuit filed on Friday, Lululemon claimed certain Costco products have "unlawfully traded" on the brand's "reputation, goodwill and sweat equity by selling unauthorized and unlicensed apparel employing knockoff, infringing versions" of its clothing line.

The company claimed that Costco's products violate trademark law due to "some customers incorrectly believe these infringing products are authentic Lululemon apparel." While in other cases, "customers specifically purchase the infringing products because they are difficult to distinguish from authentic Lululemon products," the lawsuit alleged.

In the 49-page lawsuit, Lululemon shows the similarities to the Costco products.

According to Lululemon, the infringed products from Costco include; Danskin Ladies Half-Zip Hoodie, Danskin Half-Zip Pullover, Jockey Ladies Yoga Jacket, Spyder Women's Yoga Jacket, Hi-Tec Men's Scuba Full Zip, and Kirkland 5 Pocket Performance Pant.

"An innovation-led company that invests significantly in the research, development, and design of our products, we take the responsibility of protecting and enforcing our intellectual property rights very seriously and pursue the appropriate legal action when necessary," Lululemon said in a statement.

Lululemon has sued Peloton in 2021, for allegedly making similar looking products but two years later, the companies worked together to sell clothing.

Lululemon is seeking to "recover fully" from its lost profits, and for Costco to end all manufacturing of products that violate trade dress.

