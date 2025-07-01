Ronald Reagan Building to become home to a new FBI headquarters

July 1 (UPI) -- The FBI will have a new headquarters at the Ronald Reagan Building Complex in the nation's capital instead of building a new facility in a suburb.

The new home of the FBI headquarters will be located one block east of the White House, the FBI and General Services Administration announced on Tuesday.

"We are ushering FBI headquarters into a new era and providing our agents of justice a safer place to work," FBI Director Kash Patel said.

"Moving to the Ronald Reagan Building is the most cost-effective and resource-efficient way to carry out our mission to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution," Patel added.

GSA Acting Director Stephen Ehikian said the FBI's existing headquarters in the J. Edgar Hoover building "is a great example of a government building that has accumulated years of deferred maintenance."

The building has an aging water system and concrete falling from it, but Patel and his FBI team "has located a building that best supports their mission and their people," he said.

Moving into an existing building negates the need to build an entirely new facility in a suburban area near Washington, D.C., and saves taxpayers "billions of dollars," Michael Peters, GSA Public Buildings Service commissioner, said.

"We are proud to partner with Director Patel to drive efficiency and improve the quality of space for a productive workforce in service to national security and taxpayers," Peters added.

The Ronald Reagan Building complex also houses the Customs and Border Protection headquarters and other entities.